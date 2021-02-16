Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Could Be Benched For Months After Achilles Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers might be looking at months without Anthony Davis on the court. Davis recently re-aggravated his Achilles tendonosis and underwent an MRI on Monday. As per reports, Davis' calf injury will sideline him for weeks before he is re-evaluated in some time.

Anthony Davis injury update: When will Anthony Davis return to play for the Lakers?

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis' reevaluation will come after two to three weeks. As per reports, the MRI scan on Monday revealed a calf injury along with the previously mentioned aggravation of the right Achilles tendinosis. While there is no proper timeline provided, Davis might be away till at least the All-Star Break from March 5 to March 10.

Shut down coming.

Measured in multiple weeks but could extend into months depending on severity. https://t.co/OfFWR81yrl — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 15, 2021

According to sports doctor David J Chao, Davis' injury could have him benched for months based on the severity.

Anthony Davis Achilles injury

Last week, Davis ended up missing two games because of his Achilles tendinosis. On Sunday (Monday IST), Davis did not play the second half of the Lakers 122-105 loss against the Denver Nuggets. Davis bumped into Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic – whose knee collided with Davis' quad. Davis shot two free throws and sat out the remainder of the game.

#AD @Lakers

Good News: No definitive video evidence of complete Achilles tear.

Bad News: Clearly symptomatic from tendonitis and could have partial tear. Have to think a shut down is coming as high re-aggravation rate. https://t.co/vsDMYONffy — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 15, 2021

Anthony Davis injury history

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that the 2020 NBA Champion limits his pain by keeping a 'padded heel lift' in his sneaker. Reports added that Davis said he will try to come back sooner, but will be smarter this time. Davis referred to the Lakers game on Friday (Saturday IST), where he dropped 35 points during the 115-105 win against the Grizzlies.

Kyle Kuzma will be expected to score in place of Davis till he returns. While the team will still be at the top of the table, Davis' absence will bring some losses to the defending champions.

Anthony Davis stats

This season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the field.

(Image credits: AP)