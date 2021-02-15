Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Set For MRI After Aggravating Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his injury during the game against the Denver Nuggets. The 27-year-old had missed two games earlier this week with the injury and has aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles. Davis limped out with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter, having scored 15 points, with Lakers assistant athletic trainer Jon Ishop by his side. Here's the Anthony Davis injury update.

Also Read: Klay Thompson Visibly Disheartened On The Sidelines As GSW Lose To Nets At Home: WATCH

Anthony Davis MRI: Lakers star aggravates Achilles injury

Anthony Davis was listed as questionable before the game against the Denver Nuggets but started nevertheless, with the Lakers looking to extend their seven-game winning streak. However, the decision came back to haunt them when the 27-year-old bumped legs with Nikola Jokic in the second quarter. He clutched his leg below his calf after the play was whistled dead. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that David had aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles. The Lakers officially termed it a right Achilles strain and said Davis will undergo an MRI on Monday in Minneapolis, after the team's flight.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Also Read: Ayesha Curry Called Out For Nude Photoshoot, Fans Accuse Her Of Hypocrisy For 2015 Tweet

Anthony Davis Achilles injury: When will Anthony Davis come back?

There has been no timeline placed on a potential Anthony Davis return, but Lakers coach Frank Vogek will hope to have their star man back soon. Vogel said Davis was in "good spirits," expressed hope that the 27-year-old suffered only a minor setback. Davis sat out for two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and returned during the 115-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, against whom he scored 35 points on 16-for-27 shooting. The seven-time All-Star was adamant he did not rush back to the court, despite an acknowledged feeling of soreness against the Grizzlies. Davis revealed that he keeps a padded heel lift in his sneaker and wears a sleeve when he sleeps that keeps his Achilles in a stretched position.

Also Read: LeBron James Dunks BIG After Beating 4 Nuggets Players, Fans Correctly Dub It As 'Travel'

The Lakers have suffered in Anthony Davis' absence, but have enough depth with Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris taking on bigger roles. The 27-year-old has been a shadow of his former self, with his numbers significantly dropping this season. Before the game against the Nuggets, Davis averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both a drop from his first season in Los Angeles when he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Despite a dip in form, he remains one of the top two-way players in the NBA, earning seven All-Star selections and four All-Defensive team nominations.

Also Read: Warriors’ Klay Thompson Celebrates Valentine's Day Relaxing On His Boat Near Golden Gate

(Image Courtesy: Anthony Davis Instagram)