Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Will Be Restricted To 15 Minutes Of Play On Court

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Anthony Davis since February. What seemed like a minor injury to most at first, sidelined Davis for around two months. Now, as the 2020-21 season continues with its second half, the Anthony Davis return is more likely to be sooner than ever.

Anthony Davis injury update: When is the Anthony Davis return?

Anthony Davis has been cleared for full on-court activity.



“Good news,” said Vogel. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2021

As per the latest Anthony Davis injury update, he has been cleared for full-court practice and will return soon. Earlier, Davis had been cleared for some practice, which included a couple of workouts. "Good news," head coach Frank Vogel said, finally looking forward to having Davis back in the lineup.

LeBron James, out with his unfortunate high ankle sprain, is expected to follow. Now, while he is allowed to practice on the court, he might not be back against the next two games against Utah Jazz. While there is a slight possibility of Davis' return against the Jazz, he is also expected to play with a 15-minute restriction.

"Whenever it is that he returns, it's not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes a night," Vogel said about the Anthony Davis injury news. "Especially with the nature of practice and how shorthanded we are, he's going to have to use some games to try to get himself back in shape. So the first two games he's back will likely be short-minute performances".

Before his injury, Davis was averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field. The Lakers' performance has been affected without Davis and James, currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference standings. Initially, the Lakers were ranked second, chasing a two-peat after their 2020 title.

Vogel added that Davis is excited to play again, and is tired of being patient. "(He is) even more eager to get back on the floor, and obviously that's going to give our whole group a big lift".

Fans react to Anthony Davis injury news update

NBA scores: Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics highlights

Jaylen Brown posted 40 points, leading the Celtics to their 121-113 win over the defending champions. Payton Pritchard and Marcus Smart added 15 points each. Despite having 21 turnovers, the team never trailed. Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, while Marc Gasol added 18.

