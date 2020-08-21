Anthony Davis Is One Of Those Unicorns: LeBron Compares Lakers Teammate To Irving, Wade

Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 111-88 blowout victory on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James, on the other hand, missed seven out of his 11 shots during their playoffs' Round 1 Game 2, scoring 10 points, the lowest he has scored in 241 career playoffs games. During a postgame interview, James acknowledged the importance of having someone like Davis as his teammate in such situations.

LeBron James applauds Anthony Davis for monster performance against Trail Blazers

“AD is one of those unicorns”



LeBron calls AD one of the 3 best players he’s ever played with including Kyrie and D-Wade



To tie their series 1-1, Davis scored 31 points while shooting 13-for-21 from the field, along with 11 rebounds, 3 assists in only 29 minutes. This was the first time a Laker posted more than 30 points under 30 minutes since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1987 as per Elias Sports Bureau research.

"I've had some great teammates in my career," James said while talking to reporters post-game. "AD is one of those unicorns and he does things that some of my other great teammates are not capable of doing." The three-time NBA champion went on to mention Dwyane Wade, with whom he won two NBA championships while playing for the Miami Heat. He also mentioned Kyrie Irving, with whom he clinched the 2016 NBA title for the Cleveland Cavaliers. James proclaimed that Davis is one of the best teammates a player can ask for.

While Davis was dominant offensively, he also helped limit the Trail Blazers to a season-low 88 points while shooting 40% from the field. The team was averaging 126 points during the seeding round. While the Lakers played with the same starting lineup, they used Davis as a centre for Game 2. The Lakers outscored the Trail Blazers with a large margin, and the Trail Blazers went only 5-for-22 from the field when Davis was the centre, as per Second Spectrum data.

"We're competing at a very high level," head coach Frank Vogel said after the win. "This was the team's best effort after arriving at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. The care factor on the defensive side of the ball is where it should be for playoffs, to win in the playoffs. We have tremendous, tremendous respect for the offensive firepower of the basketball team that we're playing."

Davis joined the Lakers this season, six months after James spoke about how having Davis on his team would be "amazing" and "incredible". Davis has been instrumental in the Lakers' run this season, helping them make a playoff appearance after six seasons. James talked about the difficulties their team faced this season, mentioning everything from Kobe Bryant's tragic death in January to not having Avery Bradley at the NBA bubble. According to James, it feels "it's been three or four different seasons".

During his interview, Davis spoke about being "really down" after Game 1, as he knew he did not perform to the level he needed to. He added that James let him have his moment, and talked to him later on. Davis pointed out that James is someone who has won multiple titles and is aware of how to deal with these situations – including what to expect from his teammates and knowing how to encourage them.

James' words paid off, as the Lakers won their first playoff game since May 18, 2012. Back then, Davis was a college student, and James was about to win his first NBA championship with the Heat. Together, the duo is aiming to win the Lakers' 17th NBA title.

"Our relationship has been great the entire season," Davis said of James. "I've kind of just been leaning on him this entire season, just trying to figure out the tricks [of the] trade of playing with a guy like him and a team like this." While James did not speak to Davis during Game 2, he praised his teammate later. "Tonight," James said, "AD was magnificent."

