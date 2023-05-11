Anthony Davis exited Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors due to a brutal blow to his head in the final quarter. As the events unfolded, TNT reported that Davis was seen heading into the dressing room in a wheelchair. While Davis’ injury became a major concern for the basketball world, it was LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal who made headlines for his reaction to the injury.

After the match, during the live broadcast of the ‘Inside the NBA’ show, Shaq, alongside former NBA star Charles Barkley appeared to be laughing at Anthony Davis’ injury. While both legends burst out in laughter, they didn’t reveal the reason behind it. As the show proceeded, Eerie Johnson revealed to the audience that Davis was brought into the locker room in a wheelchair.

ALSO READ | Warriors Vs Lakers: What Happened To Anthony Davis? Lakers Star Exits Game 5 Due To Injury

Upon listening to this, Shaq was seen crumpling the paper in his hand and yet again chuckling with Barkley. The video of the hilarious series of events is currently going viral among fans on social media. Meanwhile, TNT’s Chris Haynes later revealed that Davis escaped concussion and is in the process of getting better.

Shaq and Charles Barkley can’t stop laughing at Anthony Davis for leaving game in a wheel chair with a head injury pic.twitter.com/yQhWmcbxCE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 11, 2023

NBA Playoff: How did Anthony Davis suffer the game-ending blow on his head?

During the fourth quarter, with just seven minutes left on the clock, the Los Angeles Lakers star experienced a severe impact to his head caused by an unintentional forearm strike from Kevon Looney. This event occurred when D'Angelo Russell advanced toward the basket to set up a layup. While Davis attempted to prevent Looney from entering the box, Looney inadvertently made contact with Davis' head.

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Warriors Defeat Lakers By 121-106 To Force Game 6 As Stephen Curry Scores 27

btw the refs did not call a foul on the anthony davis injury.

hope ad is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNsS1Wyukj — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) May 11, 2023

After getting hit, Davis spent a few minutes on the floor with his hands on his head, before subsequently being removed from the game. A trainer then attended to the 30-year-old player while he sat on the bench, and a few minutes later, he was guided out of the tunnel. This came as a major blow to the LeBron James-starrer side.

As per the Associated Press, Austin Reaves said his Lakers teammate doing well is a positive sign. “Obviously, AD is huge to what we do. I believe he’ll play, but if that’s not the case, we’re still a group of NBA basketball players that have played games without him this year,” Reaves said. “You never want to play a big game without a guy like that. But that’s the nature of the game.”