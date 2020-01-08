Anthony Davis Opens Up On Refusing To Participate In NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis revealed that he will not participate in the All-Star Dunk Contest that takes place during the NBA All-Star weekend. In an interview with ESPN, Davis admitted that the contest is not 'him'. He also called himself an 'in-game dunker'. He further added that he cannot do what he has seen Dwight Howard or Zach LaVine do.

Dwight Howard will also be seen participating in the contest for the first time since 2009. Howard won the NBA All-Star contest during 2008, while he was wearing a Superman cape. He is currently shooting a career-high 73.8% from the ground. During the ESPN interview, Anthony Davis said that he would love to help Howard in any way he can, although his own participation is unlikely.

Anthony Davis, along with LeBron James, has led the Lakers to a 29-7 win-loss record, which is the highest in the Western Conference. They are currently trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Davis is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this year along with the Defensive Player of the Year award. Anthony Davis is averaging at 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

