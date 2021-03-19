Last Updated:

Anthony Edwards Drops Most Points By Rookie Player In Timberwolves History: WATCH

Anthony Edwards dropped a career-high 42 points – the most by a Minnesota Timberwolves rookie in franchise history – against the Phoenix Suns.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Anthony Edwards

Rookie Anthony Edwards is proving why he was the Minnesota Timberwolves' Round 1 No. 1 pick during the 2020 NBA Draft. On Thursday night (Friday IST), the Timberwolves beat the third-seeded (Western Conference) Phoenix Suns with Edwards dropping a career-high 42 points. The 19-year-old was immediately praised for his impressive performance, become a proper contender for the Rookie of the Year award. 

READ | Anthony, Lillard lift Blazers over Timberwolves 125-121

Anthony Edwards vs Suns: Anthony Edwards record created 

The Anthony Edwards record is that he has the most number of points made by a rookie in Timberwolves history. Edwards also became the third-youngest player in the league's history to post a 40-point game. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the only other players who were younger than Edwards to do so. 

READ | NBA draft 2020: Potential No.1 pick Anthony Edwards compares himself to Heat legend

"We're winning," Edwards said. "It's always happy when we're winning". The Anthony Edwards vs Suns performance included 15 of his 31 shots, working with Karl-Anthony Towns to lead their team to a 129-119 victory. 

READ | Anthony Edwards comment about not really being into basketball alarms NBA fans after draft

"Our future success starts now," Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said. While the team is at a league-worst 10-31 (win-loss) record, they have played better with Towns back on the court. Towns also posted 41 points for the team, making it only the second times two players have scored 40 points for the Timberwolves in one game. Finch described the situation as "unbelievably special", praising them for their efficiency. 

Timberwolves vs Suns highlights: Reactions for the new Anthony Edwards record

NBA scores live: Timberwolves vs Suns highlights

While Jevon Carter's three-pointer gave the Suns a 91-83 lead, the Timberwolves refused to back down, tying it at 107 with a three-pointer from Towns, who was 5-of-7 from the three-point range while adding 10 rebounds and 8 assists. 

Devin Booker had 35 points for the Suns, shooting 13-for-22. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges both added 17 points for the team, who have lost for the fifth time in 23 games. "Our game plan discipline wasn't at a high level on defense and we were sloppy on offense," Suns coach Monty Williams said. 

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND