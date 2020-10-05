ARG Vs SZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Arka Gdynia will take on Wilki Morskie Szczecin in a regular-season match of the Polish Basketball League. The ARG vs SZC match is set to begin at 9:05 pm IST on Monday from the Gdynia Sports Arena, Poland. Here is our ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction, ARG vs SZC Dream11 team and ARG vs SZC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Comforts Of NBA Bubble Not Lost On Lakers' Danny Green

ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Asseco Arka Gdynia have had a rollercoaster start to their Polish Basketball League 2020-2021 season. Having played five games, the least amongst any team till now, Asseco Arka Gdynia have won three and lost two of their fixtures. They are currently at the 11th place on the table with eight points. Their form guide at the Polish basketball League reads - WLWLW.

Gdynia won their first match against Stal Ostrow with a 10-point difference, scoring 74 points. Gdynia finished the 2019-2020 season of the league at 4th place, winning 14 of their 22 matches. They will have to up their game considerably to match that result this year.

Meanwhile, King Szczecin have been in fine form this year, losing just one of the six matches they have played so far. Their only loss came against Stelmet, who have been unbeaten in the league this season. Szczecin are currently in fifth place on the table and will hope to continue their winning streak in tonight's match. The team will also hope to improve upon their 8th place finish from last season.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Explains “you’re In Trouble” Trash Talk With LeBron In Game 3 Win Over Lakers

ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Gdynia predicted starting lineup

Mateusz Kaszowski (PG), Przemysław Żołnierewicz (SG), Wojciench Czerlonko (SF), Maciej Marcinkowski (PF), Adam Hrycaniuk (C)

Wilki Morskie Szczecin

Jakub Schenk (PG), Mateusz Zebski (SG), Thomas David (SF), Michael Fakuade (PF), Adam Lapeta (C)

ARG vs SZC Key Players

Asseco Gdynia (ARG) : Mateusz Kaszowski (PG), Przemysław Żołnierewicz (SG), Wojciench Czerlonko (SF)

Wilki Morskie Szczecin (SZC) : Jakub Schenk (PG), Mateusz Zebski (SG), Michael Fakuade (PF)

Also Read | Billboards Slamming LeBron James On His China Silence Rejected By US Sign Company: Report

ARG vs SZC Dream11 team

PG: Mateusz Kaszowski, Jakub Schenk

SG: Przemysław Żołnierewicz, Mateusz Zebski

SF: Wojciench Czerlonko, Thomas David

PF: Maciej Marcinkowski

C: Adam Lapeta

ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction

According to our ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction, the Wilki Morskie Szczecin basketball team will win the match.

Note: The ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction and ARG vs SZC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARG vs SZC Dream11 team and ARG vs SZC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Heat Rule Dragic, Adebayo Out Of Game 3 Of NBA Finals

Image Credits: Asseco Arka Gdynia Twitter