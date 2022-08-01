As Legend Bill Russell Passes Away, A Look At The 11-time Champion's Noteworthy NBA Career

NBA legendary player Bill Russell had an illustrious career with Boston Celtics died on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell was the backbone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that went on to win 11 NBA championships in 13 years. The Celtics legend earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach making him the first Black coach in any major US sport. Following Bill Russell's death, we take a look at his impressive stats that made him an integral part of the Celtics dynasty.

Bill Russell passes away: A look at Boston Celtics legendary player's NBA career

Bill Russell finished his NBA career averaging 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Overall he scored 14,522 points and collected 21,620 rebounds and provided 4,100 assists. He won 11 NBA championships while playing for Boston Celtics which also included eight straight titles between 1959-1966. Russell also served as the head coach of the Celtics helping them to NBA titles in 1968 and 1969.

Apart from 11 NBA Championships Bill Russell was named the Most Valuable Player on five different occasions. The forward won the MVP title in 1958, 1961–1963 and 1965. He ranks behind Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won six MVP Awards. Russell is tied with Michael Jordan in terms of the MVP award.

Coming to NBA All-Star matches Russell made it to the All-Star team in 12 of his 13 seasons. The only season that he didn't make the cut was his rookie year. He started in seven of the 12 games and compiled a total of 120 points, 139 rebounds and 39 assists over those performances. He was named MVP of the All-Star Game in 1963 after posting 19 points, 24 rebounds and five assists.

Russell dominated the board like no other during his playing days finishing with 21,620 rebounds. He finished his career as the second-most rebounds ever compiled by a player in NBA. He ranks behind Wilt Chamberlain (23,924) in terms of rebounds and led the league in the category four times (1958, 1959, 1964, 1965). Having found success both on and off the court Russel in 2019, received the inaugural NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bill Russell gets a trophy named after him

The former forward was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player and again in September 2021 as a coach. A trophy is named after Russell and is awarded to the player who is named MVP of the NBA Finals. Russell never won the award himself, as it was first introduced in 1969, his final year in the league.