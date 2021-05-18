ASP Vs PLN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Basketball League Game Preview

AS police (ASP) will go up against Petro Luanda (PLN) in the league match of the African basketball league season on Tuesday, May 18 at 5:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, East Africa. Here is our ASP vs PLN Dream11 prediction, top picks and ASP vs PLN Dream11 team.

ASP vs PLN match preview

This is the first game of Group B and should be really exciting to watch. AS Police is the basketball team from Mali and won the national championship for the second time in 2019 due to which they won their spot in the tournament. The team will have some exciting players in their ranks in form of star guard Mylo Mitchell, Ibrahima Haidara who will handle the scoring responsibilities.

This Wael Arakji over-the-shoulder pass is your Wilson Basketball Play of the Game #theBAL pic.twitter.com/f7K10iFZEo — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 18, 2021

Petro Luanda on the other hand is a basketball team from Angola. The side has been one of the most successful teams in the country, having won the 12 Angolan championship. The team also boasts of some exciting players in form of Vander Joaquim and Ryan Richards who will be responsible for a scoring point inside the paint, while Olimpio Cipriano and Antwan Scott will be looking to score points from the arc. This should be a good game to watch between two strong teams.

ASP vs PLN Dream11 team: Rosters

AS police: Mohamed Sanogo, Badra Beneko Samake, Mylo Marcelles Mitchell, Ibrahima Cherif Haidara, Mamadou Keita, Papa Tandina, Benke Mami Diarouma, N'Faly Kanoute, Ousmane Traore, ElHadji Abdrahamane Ascofare, Ibrahima Thomas, Jawachi Joseph Nzeakor, Ibrahima Diallo

Petro Luanda: Gerson Domingos, Childe Dundao, Antwan Scott, Jone Pedro, Gerson Goncalves, Aldemiro Joao, José Antonio, Olimpio Cipriano, Carlos Morais, Leonel Paulo, Valdelicio Joaquim, Ryan Richards

Top picks for the ASP vs PLN Dream11 team

Mylo Mitchell

Ibrahima Haidara

Olimpio Cipriano

Antwan Scott

ASP vs PLN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Antwan Scott

Shooting Guards: Ibrahima Cherif Haidara, Childe Dundao

Small Forwards: Mamadou Keita Olimpio Cipriano

Power FOrward: Ibrahima Diallo, Ryan Richards

Center: Benke Mami Diarouma

ASP vs PLN Dream11 prediction

Going by the history of both the teams our prediction is that Petro Luanda will come out victorious against AS police in their first match

Note: The above ASP vs PLN playing 11, ASP vs PLN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ASP vs PLN live and ASP vs PLN game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

