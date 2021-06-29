ATL vs MIL Dream11: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Atlanta Hawks [ATL] will lock horns with Milwaukee Bucks [MIL] in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This game will be played at the State Farm Arena and is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the ATL vs MIL Dream11 team, top picks and ATL vs MIL Dream11 prediction.

The stage is set!



Playoff shirts courtesy of @Delta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FQeCsasbz2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2021

ATL vs MIL Game preview

Trae Young was in great offensive flow in Game 3 as he racked 35 points in the game, shooting at a 52.2 % efficiency. But the Hawks will be worried if the youngster will be available for Game 4 after his ankle injury in the 3rd quarter of Game 4 which was caused by his unintentional stepping on the referee's foot. John Collins will have to step up in this game, with Trae's availability in question, it is him who has to lead this team to a possible victory. As brilliant as Clint Capela has been on defense, there needs to be some more effort from the entire team to stop the Bucks, who have comfortably been able to score in the paint, which has added a lot of pressure on the Hawks.

.@TheTraeYoung scored 35 PTS & 4 AST in Game 3.



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/QdTHlMhlw8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2021

Khris Middleton showed up in the fourth quarter of Game 4, where he scored 20 points to power the Bucks to a victory. His ability to get the all-important buckets for the team has helped this team throughout the postseason and he will be hoping for another big night on Tuesday. Giannis secured yet another double-double, as he scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the game to ease the win for the Bucks, but the Greek Freak will have to work on his free throw routine as it is possible that his woes from the line could come haunting for the Bucks in this series.

The Khris Middleton game. pic.twitter.com/i2SzN2Gx1W — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 28, 2021

ATL vs MIL probable lineup

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokunmpo, Brook Lopez

ATL vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo

ATL vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Trae Young [SP], Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Khris Middleton

Small Forward: Kevin Huerter

Power Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo [PP], John Collins

Centres: Brook Lopez, Clint Capela

ATL vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee have all the momentum going into Game 4 and with Trae Young's ankle injury it is possible that the Hawks have a bad offensive night. Considering that, we predict a win for the Bucks in this game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Note: The above-given ATL vs MIL Dream11 prediction and ATL vs MIL Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players in your team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: AP