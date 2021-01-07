Austin Rivers’ Girlfriend Gets Angry As Knicks Guard Heads To Work On His Day Off: WATCH

Austin Rivers has earned quite a bit of adoration from the New York Knicks supporters albeit at the expense of his girlfriend Audreyana Michelle. The Knicks were given a day off after their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night but Rivers wanted to use that time to get some practice in at the Knicks' training facility on Tuesday. The 28-year-old guard uploaded a hilarious video of himself explaining to Michelle that he was keen on heading to practise, rather than spend time with her after his week-long road trip.

Austin Rivers' hilarious argument with girlfriend Audreyana Michelle

On Tuesday, Austin Rivers took to Instagram to reveal why his partner Audreyana Michelle was left fuming. In a video uploaded on his IG story, Rivers appeared to just arrive at his home before informing Michelle that he wants to put some shots up on his day off. That didn’t go well with Michelle, who pointed out that she hasn’t spent much time with Rivers since Christmas.

In the background, Michelle is heard saying, “Can I have one day to myself? Do you want to spend at least one f****** day with me?”. Rivers captioned his first story “She mad I wanna go hoop on my day off… and we (squad) just got back from a long road trip. lol and yes this is real." Rivers ended the video with a shot of the Knicks practice facility with the caption, “I pulled up .. She hot right now” with a laughing emoji.

“I pulled up... She HOT right now 😂”



Austin Rivers’ girl was pissed since she wanted to spend time with him and he just wanted to get some work in at the gym.



(via @AustinRivers25/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sU4gGKUvih — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2021

Even though it’s typical for athletes to spend their days off to practice their craft, Rivers appeared to have gotten himself in some deep trouble with Michelle. According to reports, the couple has been dating since early 2020 and are expecting a child soon.

Austin Rivers signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the Knicks this offseason and is off to an impressive start with the Eastern Conference side. He initially missed the training camp and the first four games of the season due to a groin injury. However, in the limited game time, Doc Rivers' son has shown glimpses of brilliance.

Austin Rivers Knicks stats

Rivers was on the floor in the closing minutes of back-to-back wins over the Pacers and Hawks, making clutch 3-pointers to help seal both victories. He also managed 23 points, 3 assists and two rebounds in Knicks' 112-100 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. The Knicks are currently fifth in the NBA standings on the Eastern Conference.

Image Credits - Audreyana Michelle Instagram