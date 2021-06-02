Last Updated:

Austin Rivers' INCREDIBLE Reaction To Damian Lillard's Missed Shot Caught On Camera; Watch

Austin Rivers reaction catches fans' attention as Damian Lillard wows fans and players alike with his 55-point performance vs the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets might have won the OT clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, but Damian Lillard's performance was the highlight. The Trail Blazers star made multiple reports, dropping 55 points in the 147-140 OT Game 5 loss. The Nuggets have taken a 3-2 lead in the series, both teams giving their all to avoid elimination. 

Austin Rivers reaction after Damian Lillard's missed shot caught on camera

Along with fans in awe of Lillard's performance, Nuggets star Austin Rivers looked taken aback by Lillard's shooting as well. In a video that was shared by fans on social media, Rivers is seen thanking god by joining his hands after Lillard missed a shot. Fans thought Rivers' reaction was hilarious, especially as Lillard indeed refused to miss a shot, going 17-for-24 from the field. 

"Bro...he was not missing for s***," Rivers wrote later in an IG comment, stating that he himself was wondering what Lillard was. "In all seriousness, it's really fun to guard him. He's as tough as they come. No lie". 

Of course, fans agreed with Rivers. Many added that while the Trail Blazers lost, Lillard has given them an unforgettable performance. Along with fans, NBA players were also spellbound by the 30-year-old. "I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words," Kevin Durant wrote on Twitter. 

Damian Lillard vs Nuggets: Fans, NBA react to Dame's incredible performance

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets score: Damian Lillard stats

In a way, it can be said that the Nuggets survived Lillard's 55-point attack. Lillard, in a performance no one is likely to forget, scored 55 points, which included 12 three-pointers – an NBA playoff record. The previous record belonged to Klay Thompson, who had 11 threes during the Golden State Warriors 2016 Western Conference Finals Game 6 vs the OKC Thunder. Lillard is also the first player in the NBA to have a 55-points, 10-assists (and 10 three-pointers) performance in NBA history. 

Western Conference NBA playoffs bracket

  • No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers
  • No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

(Image credits: Denver Nuggets, Austin Rivers Instagram)

