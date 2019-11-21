AXE Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Updates

Olimpia Milano, also known as AX Armani Exchange Milan will face Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Euro League 2019-2020. The match is scheduled to start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, November 22, 2019. The match will be played at the Mediolanum Forum, Italy.

AXE vs ANA Dream11 Preview

Anadolu Efes Istanbul are currently 2nd in the regular Euro League season points table ahead of AX Armani Exchange Milan, who are one place behind on 3rd. Both the side have won seven games and lost twice, with just a point's difference separating the two sides.

AXE vs ANA Dream11 previous games

AX Armani Exchange Milan 92-88 Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 84-90 Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

Yes, we don't look at the standing yet. But what about tomorrow game, MILANO? #AXMEFS #insieme pic.twitter.com/DuWyV9xhLn — Olimpia Milano (@OlimpiaMI1936) November 20, 2019

AXE vs ANA squads

AX Armani Exchange Milan squad

Andrea Cinicarini, Nemanja Nedovic, Sergio Rodriguez, Riccardo Morasschini, Amedeo Della Valle, Shel Vin Mack, Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov, Aaron White, Jeff Brooks, Luis Scola, Christian Burns, Paul Biligha, Kaleb Traczewski, Alturas Gudaitis

Coach: Ettore Mesina

Anadolu Efes Istanbul squad

Shane Larkin, Beaubois Rodrigue, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasoglu, Sertac Sanli, Bugrahan, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston, Krunoslav

Coach: Ergin Ataman

BCK vs RM Dream11 injury updates

Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Adrien Moerman is expected to be sidelined until December after undergoing ankle surgery in August.

AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan: Amadeo Della Valle and Arturas Gudaitis are not expected to play any part against Anadolu Efes.

AXE vs ANA Dream11 team

Point-guards: Sergio Rodriguez (AXE), Nemanja Nedovic (AXE)

Shooting-guards: Shane Larkin (ANA), Shel Vin Mack (AXE)

Small-forwards: Vladimir Micov (AXE)

Power-forwards: Chris Singleton (ANA), Jeff Brooks (AXE)

Centre: Bryant Dunston (ANA)

AXE vs ANA Dream11 captain and vice-captain would be Sergio Rodriguez and Chris Singleton respectively.

AXE vs ANA Dream11 match prediction

It should be a close affair between the sides with the home team having a slight advantage.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

