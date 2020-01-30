AXE Vs BAY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

AX Armani Exchange Milan will face off against FC Bayern Munich in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both the teams will face off at Mediolanum Forum on Friday, January 31 at 1:45 AM IST. You can play the AXE vs BAY game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the AXE vs BAY Dream11 predictions and squad details.

AXE vs BAY Dream11 teams preview

Both the teams will be facing each other for the second time this season. In their earlier encounter, it was Bayern Munich who beat AX Armani Exchange Milan 78-64. The gap between both the teams in the standings is big. While AXE are on the 8th position on the table, FC Bayern Munich is at the bottom of the table (18th position). Bayern Munich comes into the game after beating Maccabi Tel Aviv in their previous encounter. Bayern went onto win the game 80-68. Meanwhile, AX Armani Exchange Milan played their last match against the same opponent, but they ended up on losing side with a scoring line of 63-69.

AXE vs BAY Dream11 squads

AXE vs BAY Dream11 squad: AX Armani Exchange Milan

Andrea Cinicarini, Nemanja Nedovic, Sergio Rodriguez, Riccardo Morasschini, Amedeo Della Valle, Shel Vin Mack, Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov, Aaron White, Jeff Brooks, Luis Scola, Christian Burns, Paul Biligha, Kaleb Traczewski and Alturas Gudaitis

AXE vs BAY Dream11 squad: Bayern Munich

Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Diego Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant and Matej Rudan.

AXE vs BAY Dream11 top picks

AXE vs BAY Dream11 prediction

AX Armani Exchange Milan are favourites to win the game.

Note: The AXE vs BAY Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.