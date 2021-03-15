Ayesha Curry And Steph Curry To Host Upcoming Celebrity Couples Game Show 'Tattletales'

NBA icon Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry will soon host a new couples' game show. The new show called "Tattletales" will be a revival of a previous Fremantle classic game show, which will be available on HBO Max. Fans remain excited to see both Steph and Ayesha Curry together on the screen, both known for their incredible chemistry and constant interactions.

According to reports, the new and revived Tattletales will look to bringing celebrity couples together, who will discuss their relationship with Steph and Ayesha Curry while playing games and various challenges. The show will have three couples with Ayesha and Steph, competing with "uncensored relationship trivia and games" to see which couple knows each other best. While quizzes and challenges are a part of the game, reports also hint at some physical challenges the couples will have to complete.

The couples, as per the Deadline, will also compete to donate for a charity of their choice.

"We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Steph Curry said. Ayesha, on the other hand, revealed that their families are huge fans of the original. "So to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy". She further added that as both of them can be busy with life, each episode will only prove to be a new opportunity for them to "hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit".

While this Tattletales will be on HBO Max, the original was produced by Goodson-Todman Productions along with Fremantle. They had reportedly run two schedules from February 1974 to June 1984. The original was also hosted by Bert Convy, while announcers like Johhny Olson, John Harlan and Jack Clark lent their voice for a voiceover.

Fans react

I love tattletales, I hope this is awesome! — Steve (@dasteve003) March 12, 2021

The absolute funniest was Emcee week. Gene Rayburn asked if your house on fire, what would your wife be happy was in it? Bert Convy said his old brown sweater. Convy's wife said "my mother in law". — patkad (@pattykad) March 13, 2021

OMG....I'm a Tattletales freak. I've seen them all multiple times. Hope it works out ! — patkad (@pattykad) March 13, 2021

Congratulations — Marlana Crawford (@marlana0000) March 12, 2021

This show will be produced by Fremantle along with Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Productions. While the couple will host the show, they will also work as executive producers. Additionally, Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Productions EVP and Head of Development Tiffany Nicholson-Horton and Unanimous Media's Co-Founder and CCO Erick Peyton will also produce the show.

(Image credits: Ayesha Curry Instagram)