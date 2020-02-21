BAH Vs IND Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Preview And All Game Details

Indian Basketball Team will face Bahrain Basketball Team on Friday, February 21 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Both sides will be looking to begin their qualifiers campaign with a win on Friday. Keep reading for the BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview, game schedule and predictions.
Venue: Khalifa Sports City, Manama
Date: Friday, February 21, 2020
Time: 9:30 PM IST
The Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers also consists of heavyweights Lebanon and Iraq.
To begin with the BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview, India will enter the contest as clear favourites, having won four of their previous five games. India beat Sri Lanka (home and away), Nepal and Bhutan in their last four games, dropping over 100 points in each of the contests. India are currently 74th in FIBA rankings with 120.1 points.
India 101-62 Sri Lanka, December 10, 2019
India 107-58 Nepal, December 9, 2019
Sri Lanka 50-125 India, December 7, 2019
Meanwhile, Bahrain will enter the contest having lost their last five games. In their previous game on February 14, Bahrain lost to Iraq 75-76. Bahrain are the lowest-ranked side in the group (113) with just 79.4 points
Bahrain 75-76 Iraq, February 14, 2020
Syria 81-64 Bahrain, February 13, 2020
Jordan 80-65 Bahrain, February 11, 2020
Muzamil Ameer-Hamoda, Ali Hasan, Chester Jarell-Giles Mohamed Buallay, Maitham Isa, Mohammed Hammooda, Subah Azzam, Ahmed Alderazi, Mohammed Abdulredha-Ali, Mohamed Khamis, Mohammed Husain, Hesham Sarhan.
Anil Krishne, Sivasakthivel Malaiyappan, Rajeev Kumar, Prasanna Venkatesh-Shivkumar, Rajan Sharma, Sugeethnath Azhikodan, Muin Bek-Hafeez, Pranav Prince, Ravi Bhardwaj, Arvind Arumugam, Sahil, Harsh Dagar, Jeev Anantham Pandi, Prashant Singh-Rawat, Arvind Annadurai, Jagdeep Singh, Amaan Sandhu, HarshWardhan Tomar, Amritpal Singh, Sahajkumar Patel, Joginder Singh, Princepal Singh, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
Bahrain: Muzamil Hamoda
India: Visheh Bhriguvanshi, Anil Krishne
Point-Guard: M Ameer-Hamoda (BAH), A Krishne (IND)
Shooting-Guard: M Buallay (BAH), P Venkateshwar-Shivkumar (IND)
Small-Forward: M Bek-Hafeez (IND)
Power-Forward: H Dagar (IND)
Centre: C Jarell-Giles (BAH), A Singh (IND)
India will be the favourites to win the game.
Note: The BAH vs IND Dream11 prediction is our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.
