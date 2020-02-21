BAH Vs IND Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Preview And All Game Details

Indian Basketball Team will face Bahrain Basketball Team on Friday, February 21 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Both sides will be looking to begin their qualifiers campaign with a win on Friday. Keep reading for the BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview, game schedule and predictions.

BAH vs IND Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Khalifa Sports City, Manama

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview

The Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers also consists of heavyweights Lebanon and Iraq.

To begin with the BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview, India will enter the contest as clear favourites, having won four of their previous five games. India beat Sri Lanka (home and away), Nepal and Bhutan in their last four games, dropping over 100 points in each of the contests. India are currently 74th in FIBA rankings with 120.1 points.

BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview: India's last three results

India 101-62 Sri Lanka, December 10, 2019

India 107-58 Nepal, December 9, 2019

Sri Lanka 50-125 India, December 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Bahrain will enter the contest having lost their last five games. In their previous game on February 14, Bahrain lost to Iraq 75-76. Bahrain are the lowest-ranked side in the group (113) with just 79.4 points

BAH vs IND Dream11 team preview: Bahrain last three results

Bahrain 75-76 Iraq, February 14, 2020

Syria 81-64 Bahrain, February 13, 2020

Jordan 80-65 Bahrain, February 11, 2020

BAH vs IND Dream11 rosters

Bahrain

Muzamil Ameer-Hamoda, Ali Hasan, Chester Jarell-Giles Mohamed Buallay, Maitham Isa, Mohammed Hammooda, Subah Azzam, Ahmed Alderazi, Mohammed Abdulredha-Ali, Mohamed Khamis, Mohammed Husain, Hesham Sarhan.

India

Anil Krishne, Sivasakthivel Malaiyappan, Rajeev Kumar, Prasanna Venkatesh-Shivkumar, Rajan Sharma, Sugeethnath Azhikodan, Muin Bek-Hafeez, Pranav Prince, Ravi Bhardwaj, Arvind Arumugam, Sahil, Harsh Dagar, Jeev Anantham Pandi, Prashant Singh-Rawat, Arvind Annadurai, Jagdeep Singh, Amaan Sandhu, HarshWardhan Tomar, Amritpal Singh, Sahajkumar Patel, Joginder Singh, Princepal Singh, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

BAH vs IND Dream11 top picks

Bahrain: Muzamil Hamoda

India: Visheh Bhriguvanshi, Anil Krishne

BAH vs IND Dream11 team

Point-Guard: M Ameer-Hamoda (BAH), A Krishne (IND)

Shooting-Guard: M Buallay (BAH), P Venkateshwar-Shivkumar (IND)

Small-Forward: M Bek-Hafeez (IND)

Power-Forward: H Dagar (IND)

Centre: C Jarell-Giles (BAH), A Singh (IND)

BAH vs IND Dream11 prediction

India will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BAH vs IND Dream11 prediction is our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

