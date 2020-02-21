BAH Vs IND Live Streaming Details, Game Preview And 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Bahrain and India will face each other for the BAH vs IND game for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Friday, February 21 7:00 PM Local Time (Friday, February 21, 9:00 PM IST). The game will take place at Manama, Khalifa Sports City. India are ranked 74th in the world rankings, while Bahrain are ranked 113th . Here are the BAH vs IND live streaming and BAH vs IND schedule details.

BAH vs IND live streaming: BAH vs IND schedule details

Date: Friday, February 21

Time: 7:00 PM local time (9:00 PM IST)

Venue: Manama, Khalifa Sports City

BAH vs IND live streaming: Where can you watch the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers live?

According to the FIBA official site, the BAH vs IND 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers game can be watched live on the LiveBasketball site. The site is currently FIBA's official platform. To watch any FIBA game online, a free subscription would work. For BAH vs IND live streaming, viewers will need to log in according to Bahrain's local time.

BAH vs IND live streaming: The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers can be streamed on YouTube

FIBA streams the Qualifier games on their official YouTube channel. After the game is over, the highlights are uploaded separately. FIBA live streams women's and men's qualifiers on their account.

BAH vs IND live streaming: Live broadcast

FIBA World Cup will be available to stream on FanCode. However, no qualifiers game will be broadcasted on TV. International fans can view the gams for free on YouTube or LiveBaskeball.

BAH vs IND live scores: 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers schedule

FIBA's official site currently posts the daily schedule for the qualifiers. The site mentions the local time according to the venue, which changes according to the teams playing. The Qualifiers first round will have 12 games per day. A total of 24 teams are playing and are divided into six groups alphabetically.

