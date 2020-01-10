BAR Vs ANA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Schedule For Euro League

Barcelona will host Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Euro League Round-18 game at Fernando Buesa Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 1:30 AM IST. Anadolu Efes Istanbul are currently second on the points table, While Barcelona are just three points behind them in the third position. Here are the BAR vs ANA Dream11 predictions and squad details.

BAR vs ANA Dream11 preview

Barcelona come into the game after beating Burgos in the last game by a scoreline of 82-80. Out of the total of 17 matches played by them, they have managed to win 13 games while losing just 4 matches in the season so far. Their next game against Anadolu Efes Istanbul is expected to be a very tough game for the side and they would like to win it and move up the points table.

Anadolu Efes Istanbul is currently second on the points table. They played their last game against Pınar Karşıyaka which they won 82-80 in overtime. They have played 17 matches so far winning 14 matches and losing just 3 games. The victory against Barcelona will help them move up the points table.

BAR vs ANA Dream11 squad

BAR vs ANA Dream11 Barcelona

Victor Clever, Nikola Mirotic, Pau Ribas, Pierre Oriola, Artem Pustovyi, Malcolm Davies, Rolands Smits, Ante Tomic, Brandon Davies, Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga, Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Leandro Bolmaro

BAR vs ANA Dream11 Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Sertac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Vasilije Micic, Shane Larkin, Shane Larkin, Krunoslav Simon, Chris Singleton, Rodrigue Beaubois, Dogus Balbay, Alec Peters, Tibor Pleiß

BAR vs ANA Dream11 starting 5

BAR vs ANA Dream11 starting 5: Barcelona

Nikola Mirotic, Victor Claver, Ante Tomic, Adam Hanga, Pau Ribas

BAR vs ANA Dream11 starting 5: Anadolu Efes

Chris Singleton, James Anderson, Tibor Pleiß, Shane Larkin, Vasilije Micic

BAR vs ANA Dream11 team

BAR vs ANA Dream11 prediction

The match is expected to be a close game between both the sides

Note: Please keep in mind that these BAR vs ANA Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.