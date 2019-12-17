BAR Vs ASV Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

FC Barcelona will play LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne in their EuroLeague match at the Palau Blaugrana on Wednesday, December 18 at 1.30 AM IST. Barcelona are currently placed 3rd on the points table, while LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne occupy the 10th place on the points table. Here are the BAR vs ASV Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BAR vs ASV preview

FC Barcelona are currently on a 2-game winning streak after playing a total of 13 games so far. The Spanish side have won 10 games and lost 3 games. After they lost to CSKA Moscow by 67-96 score in the recent match, they took back-to-back wins against the teams Khimki Moscow Region and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens by the scores of 94-102 and 98-86. They have to win this game to secure second place on the points table. As the opponent, ASV has a poor record, so there is a huge probability of Barcelona winning the game.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne have just 12 points to show on the points table so far this season. In a total of 13 games played, they have won 6 games and lost 7 games. They have 4 consecutive losses against the teams Anadolu Efes Istanbul, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv and Zenit St Petersburg. They broke their 4-match losing streak by winning the last game against AX Armani Exchange Milan by 89-82. Beating Barcelona will a huge task, but ASVEL has to put more efforts to take the win.

BAR vs ASV squads

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: Edwin Jackson, Jordan Taylor, Tonye Jekiri, Charles Kahudi, Theo Maledom, Richards Lomazs, Charles Galliou, Amine Noua, Livio Jean-Charles, Antoine Diot, Ismael Bako, Lighty, David, Matthew Strazel, Adrian Payne.

BAR vs ASV Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Malcolm Delaney (Vice-Captain)

Shooting Guard: Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Antoine Diot

Small Forward: Adam Hanga

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic (Captain), Amine Noua

Centre: Tonye Jekiri

BAR vs ASV Dream11 prediction

Barcelona are favourites to win the game.

Note: These are predictions made out of our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.