BAR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Full Squads

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in their next EuroLeague encounter. Barcelona are on the third position of the EuroLeague points table. They have won a total of 21 games in the season and lost 6 games in the process. They won their last EuroLeague game by an 80-84 margin against Alba Berlin. As for Bayern Munich, they are on the 17th position of the EuroLeague points table. They have banked a total of 8 wins in the season and have lost 19 games so far. Bayern Munich won their last EuroLeague clash against Zenit (68-66).

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich is scheduled on March 6, 2020 (March 7, 1:30 AM IST) at Palau Blaugrana. Here are the BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BAR vs BAY Dream11 top picks and BAR vs BAY Dream11 team.

🏀📽 Les declaracions de @PierreOriola i Coach Pesic a la prèvia del partit vs @fcb_basketball



🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/rkQC8qaOgs — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) March 6, 2020

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction

BAR vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Mathias Lessor Nikola Mirotic Adam Hanga

✅ Morning practice



🏀 Sessió matinal de tir al Palau



💪 Entrenamiento matutino previo al partido de esta noche vs @fcb_basketball (21h)



🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/SJenbizxMR — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) March 6, 2020

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction (Full Squads)

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Barcelona full squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Bayern Munich full squad

Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Deigo Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant, Matej Rudan

