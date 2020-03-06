The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BAR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Full Squads

Basketball News

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich is scheduled on March 6, 2020 (March 7, 1:30 AM IST) at Palau Blaugrana. Here are the BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction and full squad.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
bar vs bay dream11 prediction

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in their next EuroLeague encounter. Barcelona are on the third position of the EuroLeague points table. They have won a total of 21 games in the season and lost 6 games in the process. They won their last EuroLeague game by an 80-84 margin against Alba Berlin. As for Bayern Munich, they are on the 17th position of the EuroLeague points table. They have banked a total of 8 wins in the season and have lost 19 games so far. Bayern Munich won their last EuroLeague clash against Zenit (68-66). 

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich is scheduled on March 6, 2020 (March 7, 1:30 AM IST) at Palau Blaugrana. Here are the BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BAR vs BAY Dream11 top picks and BAR vs BAY Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke: Reports

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

BAR vs BAY Dream11 top picks

  1. Mathias Lessor

  2. Nikola Mirotic

  3. Adam Hanga

Also Read | Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction (Full Squads)

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Barcelona full squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Bayern Munich full squad

Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Deigo Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant, Matej Rudan

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM