The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BAR Vs OLY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Game Details

Basketball News

BAR vs OLY Dream11: FC Barcelona will square off against Olympiacos Piraeus in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, December 28 at 1:30 AM IST.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
bar vs oly dream11

FC Barcelona will square off against the Olympiacos Piraeus in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, December 28 at 1:30 AM IST. The game will take place at the Palau Blaugrana. Here are the Dream11 predictions for the same.

BAR vs OLY Dream11 Prediction and Preview 

FC Barcelona are currently placed on the points table with 24 points. So far they have played 15 games in which they have won 12 games and lost 3 games. They have registered four consecutive wins against Khimki Moscow Region, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens, LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne and FC Bayern Munich. 

On the other hand, Olympiacos Piraeus is placed 10th on the points table with 12 points. They have played 15 games out of which they have won 6 games and lost 9 games. In the last 5 games, Olympiacos have won 2 and lost 3.

They should try to win this game to move ahead in the tournament but their chances look bleak to win this game, making FC Barcelona favourites to start the game.

Also Read: ZEN Vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Previous Clashes And Team News

BAR vs OLY squads

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

Also Read: GSW Vs PHX Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Other Details

Olympiacos Piraeus; Kevin Xavie Punter, Wade Baldwin Iv, Brandon Paul, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Will Cherry, Nikola Milutinov, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Aleksej Pokusevski, Augustine Rubit, Ethan Happ.

Also Read:  Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trolled On Twitter As Nets Lose To New York Rivals Knicks

BAR vs OLY Dream11 team

Point-guard: Kevin Pangos

Shooting-guard: Wade Baldwin Iv, Pau Ribas

Small-forward: Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga, Klaver

Power-forward: Aleksej Pokusevski

Centre: Nikola Milutinov (Star Player)

Also Read: Knicks Overcome Crosstown Rivals Nets As Julius Randle Drops 33 Points: NBA Highlights

Note - The BAR vs OLY Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL