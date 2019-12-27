BAR Vs OLY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Game Details

FC Barcelona will square off against the Olympiacos Piraeus in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, December 28 at 1:30 AM IST. The game will take place at the Palau Blaugrana. Here are the Dream11 predictions for the same.

BAR vs OLY Dream11 Prediction and Preview

FC Barcelona are currently placed on the points table with 24 points. So far they have played 15 games in which they have won 12 games and lost 3 games. They have registered four consecutive wins against Khimki Moscow Region, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens, LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne and FC Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Olympiacos Piraeus is placed 10th on the points table with 12 points. They have played 15 games out of which they have won 6 games and lost 9 games. In the last 5 games, Olympiacos have won 2 and lost 3.

They should try to win this game to move ahead in the tournament but their chances look bleak to win this game, making FC Barcelona favourites to start the game.

BAR vs OLY squads

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

Olympiacos Piraeus; Kevin Xavie Punter, Wade Baldwin Iv, Brandon Paul, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Will Cherry, Nikola Milutinov, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Aleksej Pokusevski, Augustine Rubit, Ethan Happ.

BAR vs OLY Dream11 team

Point-guard: Kevin Pangos

Shooting-guard: Wade Baldwin Iv, Pau Ribas

Small-forward: Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga, Klaver

Power-forward: Aleksej Pokusevski

Centre: Nikola Milutinov (Star Player)

Note - The BAR vs OLY Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.