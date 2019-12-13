BAR Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

FC Barcelona will go head to head against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in the Euro League on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The game is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. FC Barcelona are currently placed on the 3rd position on the points table with 18 points. They have recorded 9 wins and 3 losses in the 12 games they played. On the other hand, the Panathinaikos side are placed on the fifth position with 16 points. They have registered 8 wins and 4 defeats in their 12 games so far. Both the teams are riding on a winning momentum and will be looking for another win.

BAR vs PAN top picks and previous clashes

In the previous encounter, FC Barcelona registered a 102-94 win against BC Khimki. The top picks from the Barcelona side are Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic and Malcolm Delaney. Meanwhile, the Panathinaikos side had a 98-93 win against Olympiacos in the last clash. The top picks for Panathinaikos are Tyrese Rice, Nick Calathes and Deshaun Thomas.

BAR vs PAN squads

FC Barcelona: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil

BAR vs PAN Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Malcolm Delaney, Nick Calathes

Shooting Guard: Cory Higgins, Jimmer Fredette

Small Forward: Ioannis Papapetrou

Power Forward: Deshaun Thomas (Captain)

Centre: Ante Tomic (Vice-Captain), Ian Vougioukas

FC Barcelona start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

