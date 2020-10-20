BAR Vs SSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish ABC LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Barcelona will lock horns with San Sebastian Gipuzkoa in the Spanish ACB LaLiga this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 20 at 10:30 pm IST at the Palau Blaugrana. Here is our BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SSG Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.
On matchday four, Barcelona face San Sebastian Gipuzkoa. Barcelona were on a good run but that came to an end last week with the side failing to carve out some points at crucial junctures. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa, meanwhile, find themselves 17th in the table after suffering defeats in three of their four games this campaign.
Barcelona: Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic
San Sebastian Gipuzkoa: Jan Span, Lucas Faggiano, Johnny Dee, Xabi Oroz, Brandone Francis, Mikel Motos, Pere Tomas, Dino Radoncic, Jaime Echenique, Julen Olaizola, Viny Okouo, William Magarity
Barcelona
Davies
Mirotic
Higgins
Abrine
Hanga
San Sebastian Gipuzkoa
Point Guard: Nick Calathes, Thomas Heurtel
Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins (Star Player)
Small Forward: Dino Radoncic
Power Forward: Jaime Echenique
Centre: Viny Okouo, Brandon Davies
🏀 Game Day!— Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 20, 2020
🆚 @gipuzkoabasket
📅 19h
🏆 Jornada 4 @ACBCOM
🎥 @MovistarBasket (Dial 53)
📌 Palau Blaugrana (porta tancada)
🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/ULxGahPpQf
Barcelona: Brandon Davies
San Sebastian Gipuzkoa: Viny Okouo
As per our BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction, Barcelona are the favourites in this game.
