BAR Vs SSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish ABC LaLiga Live

Barcelona will lock horns with San Sebastian Gipuzkoa in the Spanish ACB LaLiga this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 20 at 10:30 pm IST at the Palau Blaugrana. Here is our BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SSG Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.

BAR vs SSG live: BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, October 20

Time: 10:30 pm IST

BAR vs SSG live: BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction and preview

On matchday four, Barcelona face San Sebastian Gipuzkoa. Barcelona were on a good run but that came to an end last week with the side failing to carve out some points at crucial junctures. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa, meanwhile, find themselves 17th in the table after suffering defeats in three of their four games this campaign.

BAR vs SSG Dream 11 prediction: Squad List

Barcelona: Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Victor Claver, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Brandon Davies, Ante Tomic

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa: Jan Span, Lucas Faggiano, Johnny Dee, Xabi Oroz, Brandone Francis, Mikel Motos, Pere Tomas, Dino Radoncic, Jaime Echenique, Julen Olaizola, Viny Okouo, William Magarity

BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction: BAR vs SSG probable playing 5

Barcelona

Davies

Mirotic

Higgins

Abrine

Hanga

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa

Francis

Radionic

Dee

Oroz

Okouo

BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction: BAR vs SSG Dream11 team

Point Guard: Nick Calathes, Thomas Heurtel

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins (Star Player)

Small Forward: Dino Radoncic

Power Forward: Jaime Echenique

Centre: Viny Okouo, Brandon Davies

BAR vs SSG live: BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction and top picks

Barcelona: Brandon Davies

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa: Viny Okouo

BAR vs SSG live: BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction, Barcelona are the favourites in this game.

Note: The BAR vs SSG Dream11 prediction and BAR vs SSG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs SSG Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: FCBbasket Twitter