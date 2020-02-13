BAR Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Barcelona will enter their quarter-final tie against Valencia as clear favourites considering their strong position in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB. Barcelona are third in the EuroLeague standings and lead the domestic competition, while Valencia are seventh in Europe as well as in Liga ACB rankings. Barcelona are on a 9-game winning run across all competitions, while Valencia have won two and lost as many games in the last four games heading into this one. You can play the BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Barcelona get ready to host Valencia in the Copa del Rey in Spain

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction - Valencia basketball squad

Quinoa Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Demetrio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure, Guillem Ferrando

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction - Barcelona basketball squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

BAR vs VAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Malcolm Delaney

Shooting-guards: Kyle Kuric, Cory Higgins

Small-forwards: Adam Hanga, Fernando San Emeterio

Power-forwards: Nikola Mirotic (SP), Labeyrie

Centre: Bojan Dubljevic

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Barcelona start as favourites to win against Valencia in their Cope del Rey game. The match will start at 11.30 PM (IST).

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

