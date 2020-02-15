Barack Obama Meets 'awesome' Raptors Coach Nick Nurse On Sidelines Of NBA All-Stars 2020

Former United States President Barack Obama was all praise for Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse when the duo met during the NBA Cares Day of Service. Nick Nurse has been winning plaudits for guiding the Raptors to second in the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse and his coaching team will also be on the sidelines during the NBA All-Stars 2020, coaching team Giannis.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule, Events And Live Streaming Details

Barack Obama praises Raptors head coach Nick Nurse ahead of NBA All-Stars 2020

In a video posted by NBA Canada on their official Twitter account, Barack Obama can be seen greeting Nick Nurse. When quizzed by Barack Obama on how he has been, Nurse replied by saying awesome, something the former US President agreed to. Barack Obama said that he has been ‘awesome’ throughout the current NBA season and congratulated him for his work. Barack Obama also had a candid chat with Kyla, who presumably is Nick Nurse’s daughter during the visit.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant One Of Finalists Announced As Candidates For Enshrinement Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Watch: Barack Obama praises Nick Nurse for Raptors 2019 NBA Championship performance

Nick Nurse & President Barack Obama share a moment during the NBA Cares Day of Service! #NBAAllStar | @Raptors pic.twitter.com/6SwXCgKcNM — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 15, 2020

Also Read: Lakers' Davis Back In Hometown For All-Star Game

Raptors 2019 NBA Championship: 'Awesome' Nick Nurse to coach Team Giannis during NBA All-Stars 2020

Nick Nurse is one of the favourites to win the NBA 'coach of the season' award this term. Nurse had to deal with the high-profile departure of Kawhi Leonard while the injuries have not helped the Raptors case. However, Nurse has brushed all concerns aside and his Raptors side sit second in the Eastern Conference at the NBA All-Star break. Nick Nurse and his coaching staff will be on the sidelines for Team Giannis during the NBA All-Stars 2020 and is a testament to the fact he has been ‘awesome’ like former US President Barack Obama said.

Also Read: NBA All-Star World Vs USA Live Streaming Details Ft. Luka Doncic Vs Zion Williamson