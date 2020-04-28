Charles Barkley Takes A Shot At Draymond Green: 'He's The Worst Member Of The Boy Band'

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have been trading verbal blows over the course of the 2019-20 season. The Golden State Warriors have been underperforming this season as Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have spent the majority of the season out injured. In a recent Instagram Live session, Draymond Green took another dig at Barkley when he said that 1993 NBA MVP was jealous of his success. Now, 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley has gone on to call Draymond as 'the worst member of the boy band'.

Draymond Green takes a shot at Charles Barkley

Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success



“He scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’t necessarily mean you had more impact on the game than me.”



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/SHLEOXJNQM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 23, 2020

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green - 'He's the worst member of the boy band'

“He’s like the worst member of the boy band... without Durant, Klay & Steph he’s just a good little player”



- Charles Barkley on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/w1tukvxZGW — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 28, 2020

While speaking on the Coffee with Cal show, Charles Barkley hit back at Warriors star Draymond Green. The Phoenix Suns great was quoted as saying, “I get annoyed when these guys who are born into money think that they’re successful. He’s like the worst member of the boy band who doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Timberlake. When the girls are throwing p****es at his head, he’s going to get hit by some drive-by p****es, but they’re really throwing p****es at Justin Timberlake. Draymond’s a good little player, but without Kevin Durant, Klay and Steph, he’s just a good little player.”

Draymond Green career stats vs Charles Barkley career stats

"Cumulative stats over each player’s first eight NBA seasons:



Charles Barkley (610 games):

14,184 points

7,079 rebounds

2,276 assists

1,007 steals

606 blocks



Draymond Green (576 games):

5,170 points

3,966 rebounds

2,855 assists

789 steals

609 blocks" — IG: RodneyRikai (@RodneyRikai) April 23, 2020

