Charles Barkley Takes A Shot At Draymond Green: 'He's The Worst Member Of The Boy Band'

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley fired back at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, claiming that Green is the "worst member of the boy band".

Charles Barkley

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have been trading verbal blows over the course of the 2019-20 season. The Golden State Warriors have been underperforming this season as Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have spent the majority of the season out injured. In a recent Instagram Live session, Draymond Green took another dig at Barkley when he said that 1993 NBA MVP was jealous of his success. Now, 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley has gone on to call Draymond as 'the worst member of the boy band'.

Draymond Green takes a shot at Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green - 'He's the worst member of the boy band'

While speaking on the Coffee with Cal show, Charles Barkley hit back at Warriors star Draymond Green. The Phoenix Suns great was quoted as saying, “I get annoyed when these guys who are born into money think that they’re successful. He’s like the worst member of the boy band who doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Timberlake. When the girls are throwing p****es at his head, he’s going to get hit by some drive-by p****es, but they’re really throwing p****es at Justin Timberlake. Draymond’s a good little player, but without Kevin Durant, Klay and Steph, he’s just a good little player.”

Draymond Green career stats vs Charles Barkley career stats

