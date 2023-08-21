Last Updated:

Basketball World Cup 2023: How To Watch, Who’s Playing, Who’s Favored And More

Basketball News
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards in action (Image: AP)


FIBA’s biggest tournament starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites. The 32 teams were split into eight different groups of four. The top two teams from each group will make the second round. The top eight teams after the second round advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of all the opening games for all 32 teams:

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

  • Group A (at Manila): Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines
  • Group D (at Manila): Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania
  • Group E (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan
  • Group H (at Jakarta): Latvia vs. Lebanon, Canada vs. France

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

  • Group B (at Manila): South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China
  • Group C (at Manila): Jordan vs. Greece, U.S. vs. New Zealand
  • Group F (at Okinawa): Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela
  • Group G (at Jakarta): Iran vs. Brazil, Spain vs. Ivory Coast

HOW TO WATCH THE BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

In the U.S.: The first three U.S. games (Aug. 26, Aug. 28, Aug. 30) will be on ESPN2. Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 games will begin at 8:40 a.m. EDT; the Aug. 30 game begins at 4:40 a.m. EDT.

WHO IS PLAYING

There are two All-NBA players in the field: Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (Dallas) and Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City). They’re among six All-Stars from last season in the World Cup field, the others being Finland’s Lauri Markkanen (Utah) and U.S. players Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota).

THE SCHEDULE

  • Aug. 25-30: First Round
  • Aug. 31-Sept. 3: Second Round, and classification for 17th through 32nd place
  • Sept. 4: No games
  • Sept. 5-6: Quarterfinals
  • Sept. 7: Playoffs for 5th through 8th place
  • Sept. 8: Semifinals
  • Sept. 9: Playoffs for 5th through 8th place
  • Sept. 10: Gold medal game, bronze medal game

