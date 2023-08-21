Basketball World Cup 2023: How To Watch, Who’s Playing, Who’s Favored And More

FIBA’s biggest tournament starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites. The 32 teams were split into eight different groups of four. The top two teams from each group will make the second round. The top eight teams after the second round advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of all the opening games for all 32 teams:

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Group A (at Manila): Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines

Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines Group D (at Manila): Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania

Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania Group E (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan

Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan Group H (at Jakarta): Latvia vs. Lebanon, Canada vs. France

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Group B (at Manila): South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China Group C (at Manila): Jordan vs. Greece, U.S. vs. New Zealand

Jordan vs. Greece, U.S. vs. New Zealand Group F (at Okinawa): Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela Group G (at Jakarta): Iran vs. Brazil, Spain vs. Ivory Coast

HOW TO WATCH THE BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

In the U.S.: The first three U.S. games (Aug. 26, Aug. 28, Aug. 30) will be on ESPN2. Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 games will begin at 8:40 a.m. EDT; the Aug. 30 game begins at 4:40 a.m. EDT.

WHO IS PLAYING

There are two All-NBA players in the field: Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (Dallas) and Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City). They’re among six All-Stars from last season in the World Cup field, the others being Finland’s Lauri Markkanen (Utah) and U.S. players Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota).

THE SCHEDULE