BAY Vs MED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Basketball League Match Preview

Image Source: FC Bayern Basketball/ Twitter
Bayern Munich (BAY) will lock horns with Medi Bayreuth (MED) in the upcoming game of the German Basketball League on Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Audi Dome in Munich, Germany. Here is our BAY vs MED Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAY vs MED Dream11 team.
Bayern Munich are currently at the third spot of the German Basketball League standings. Paul Zipser and team have played 27 games so far in the tournament, winning 21 and losing six. Medi Bayreuth, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 11-15.
Vladimir Lucic, Wade Baldwin, Jalen Reynolds, Paul Zipser, Nicholas Weiler-Babb, Dennis Seeley, James Gist, Nihad Dedovic, Zan Mark Sisko, Leon Radosevic, Jajuan Johnson, Robin Amaize, Sasha Grant, Diego Flaccadori, David Kramer, Jason George, Sebastian Hartmann, Luis Wulff, Mohamed Sillah, Matej Rudan, Maxwell Dongmo Temoka, Michael Rataj, Lennart Weber, Lukas Zerner
Frank Bartley, Kay Bruhnke, Bastian Doreth, Philip Jalalpoor, Lazeric Jones, Johannes Krug, Osvaldas Olisevicius, Dererk Pardon, Jevon Perschnick, Andreas Seiferth, Matt Tiby, David Walker, Nico Wenzl, Ryan Woolridge
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the game.
