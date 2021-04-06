BAY Vs MED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Basketball League Match Preview

Bayern Munich (BAY) will lock horns with Medi Bayreuth (MED) in the upcoming game of the German Basketball League on Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Audi Dome in Munich, Germany. Here is our BAY vs MED Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAY vs MED Dream11 team.

Bayern Munich are currently at the third spot of the German Basketball League standings. Paul Zipser and team have played 27 games so far in the tournament, winning 21 and losing six. Medi Bayreuth, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 11-15.

Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM local time, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Audi Dome, Munich, Germany

Vladimir Lucic, Wade Baldwin, Jalen Reynolds, Paul Zipser, Nicholas Weiler-Babb, Dennis Seeley, James Gist, Nihad Dedovic, Zan Mark Sisko, Leon Radosevic, Jajuan Johnson, Robin Amaize, Sasha Grant, Diego Flaccadori, David Kramer, Jason George, Sebastian Hartmann, Luis Wulff, Mohamed Sillah, Matej Rudan, Maxwell Dongmo Temoka, Michael Rataj, Lennart Weber, Lukas Zerner

Frank Bartley, Kay Bruhnke, Bastian Doreth, Philip Jalalpoor, Lazeric Jones, Johannes Krug, Osvaldas Olisevicius, Dererk Pardon, Jevon Perschnick, Andreas Seiferth, Matt Tiby, David Walker, Nico Wenzl, Ryan Woolridge

Bayern Munich: Leon Radosevic, Wade Baldwin, Paul Zipser

Medi Bayreuth: Bastian Doreth, Frank Bartley, David Walker

Point Guards: Nicholas Weiler-Babb, Bastian Doreth

Shooting Guards: Wade Baldwin, Frank Bartley

Small Forwards: Leon Radosevic, David Walker

Power Forwards: Paul Zipser

Centres: Jalen Reynolds

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BAY vs MED Dream11 prediction and BAY vs MED match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAY vs MED Dream11 team and BAY vs MED match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

