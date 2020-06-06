BAY Vs RPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
The German Basketball League game this weekend will be played between Bayern Munchen (BAY) and Ratiopharm Ulm (RPU). The BAY vs RPU live match will be played at the Audio Dome. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 6, 2020 (Sunday, June 7, 2020, for Indian viewers) and will start at 12 am IST. Bayern Munchen sit atop the league standings in the German Basketball league and Ratiopharm Ulm are 10th in the league standings. Here is the BAY vs RPU Dream11 team, BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction and BAY vs RPU Dream11 top picks.
Also Read | George Floyd death: Fred VanVleet says 'real work' is done on streets, not social media
🅶 🅰 🅼 🅴 🅳 🅰 🆈— FC Bayern Basketball (@fcb_basketball) June 6, 2020
🏀 #FCBB vs. Ulm | 20.30 Uhr
🏟️ #AudiDome München
📺 Live auf https://t.co/sAb7puXV9N
📰 https://t.co/fVRnu3Ii4f
🚗 #AudiUrbanCinema: https://t.co/NgbVWRV2hh#FCBBULM #FCBBTOGETHER #WePlayForYou #BBL #Final10 #MagentaSport @ThiasLsf pic.twitter.com/qlaPtP8DG7
Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis share strong message in wake of George Floyd's death
Greg Monroe, Paul Zipser, Nihad Djedovic, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Josh Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant
Zoran Dragic, Archie Goodwin, Grant Jerrett, Killian Hayes, Tyler Harvey, Andreas Obst, Derek Willis, Isaiah Briscoe, Seth Hinrichs, Per Gunther, Nat Diallo, Gavin Schilling, Christoph Philipps, Patrick Heckmann, Kristofer Krause, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Zach Ensminger
Also Read | George Floyd protest: How NBA stars raised their voice against racial injustice
Date - Saturday, June 6, 2020 (Sunday, June 7, 2020, for Indian viewers)
Kickoff time - 12 am IST
Venue - Audi Dome
Also Read | Lonzo Ball releases new single 'Don't Shoot Me' in wake of George Floyd's death
Here are the BAY vs RPU Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch the maximum points:
Point-guards: T Bray, M Lo
Shooting-guards: A Goodwin (SP)
Small-forwards: P Zipser, M Krimmer
Power-forwards: D Barthel, D Osetkowski
Center: G Schilling
Bayern Munchen will start as favourites against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Also Read | LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, Bundesliga live