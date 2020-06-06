BAY Vs RPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

The German Basketball League game this weekend will be played between Bayern Munchen (BAY) and Ratiopharm Ulm (RPU). The BAY vs RPU live match will be played at the Audio Dome. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 6, 2020 (Sunday, June 7, 2020, for Indian viewers) and will start at 12 am IST. Bayern Munchen sit atop the league standings in the German Basketball league and Ratiopharm Ulm are 10th in the league standings. Here is the BAY vs RPU Dream11 team, BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction and BAY vs RPU Dream11 top picks.

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction and match schedule

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction - Bayern Munchen squad

Greg Monroe, Paul Zipser, Nihad Djedovic, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Josh Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction - Ratiopharm Ulm squad

Zoran Dragic, Archie Goodwin, Grant Jerrett, Killian Hayes, Tyler Harvey, Andreas Obst, Derek Willis, Isaiah Briscoe, Seth Hinrichs, Per Gunther, Nat Diallo, Gavin Schilling, Christoph Philipps, Patrick Heckmann, Kristofer Krause, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Zach Ensminger

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 6, 2020 (Sunday, June 7, 2020, for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Audi Dome

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction: BAY vs RPU Dream11 team

Here are the BAY vs RPU Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch the maximum points:

Point-guards: T Bray, M Lo

Shooting-guards: A Goodwin (SP)

Small-forwards: P Zipser, M Krimmer

Power-forwards: D Barthel, D Osetkowski

Center: G Schilling

BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction

Bayern Munchen will start as favourites against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BAY vs RPU Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. BAY vs RPU Dream11 prediction and BAY vs RPU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

