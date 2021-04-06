Baylor Players Hit The Corvette Corvette Dance On The Logo After The Game: WATCH

Baylor Bears are the new NCAA Champions, moving past the undefeated Gonzaga in a 86-70 encounter. Twitter celebrated the win, trending words and congratulating the team. The team, however, turned the Final Four logo into their stage, doing a TikTok Challenge.

"Not the Corvette Corvette dance on the #FinalFour logo," NCAA March Madness wrote on Twitter. The video has the young champions dance, laughing as they do the challenge. People seemed to love the fun video, congratulating the Baylor team on their championship.

Take notes, see how they waited until AFTER they got the W?

JuJu when he sees somebody doing Corvette Corvette in a football field pic.twitter.com/K8UsB0rzTt — ã…¤ (@subZZro) April 6, 2021

Corvette dance? Does it have anything to do with the car? — Mike The Racing Guy (@NasGamerMike412) April 6, 2021

Corny asf but congrats — Jon (@elchacha27) April 6, 2021

What is the Corvette Corvette dance?

Corvette Corvette is a TikTok dance challenge, which was apparently created by Dorien Scott. The challenge has been around for months, and many famous TikTokers have participated.

Gonzaga vs Baylor 2021 NCAA championship game

Jared Butler scored 22 points for the Bears, while MaCio Teague came through with 19 points. Davion Mtichell had 15 points. “Prior to COVID, us and Gonzaga were on the track to being undefeated,” coach Scott Drew said after the game. The teams were meant to meet in December, but the game was ultimately cancelled due to multiple COIVID-19 tests.

While Baylor faced two losses, the team continued to build their strength and made their way to the NCAA Championship game. The Bears beat Houston in the semifinals by 19 points. During the final, they had a comfortable lead over Gonzaga as only minutes remained.

The Bears maintained a healthy lead through most of the game, not letting Gonzaga close in over the nine-point gap. Butler, who had 4 three-pointers and 7 assists along with his 22 points, was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player. “I knew at some point, we were up big,” said Butler. "We were scoring, they weren’t scoring. It was just electrifying".

“He’s a winner and he lost for the first time in college basketball,” Zags coach Mark Few said while speaking of Jalen Suggs. "He’s highly competitive and doesn’t like losing. In his mind, he saw us cutting down nets".

