BBG Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, German Basketball League Preview

Brose Bamberg (BBG) will go up against Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL) in the upcoming match of the German Basketball League or Basketball Bundesliga on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Brose Arena in Bamberg, Germany. Here is our BBG vs RL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BBG vs RL Dream11 team.

BBG vs RL Dream11 game preview

Riesen Ludwigsburg are currently leading the German Basketball League standings with 60 points. Tremmell Darden and team have played 34 games so far in the tournament, winning 30 and losing only 4. Brose Bamberg, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with 34 points and a win-loss record of 17-17.

Riesen Ludwigsburg are favourites to win the game as they have defeated Brose Bamberg twice in the past few days, with Dominic Lockhart winning only once. RL fans have huge expectations from top players Barry Brown, Tremmell Darden and Jamel McLean, BBG would want Michele Vitali, Dominic Lockhart and Bennet Hundt to shine and move to the next stage of the tournament.

BBG vs RL Dream11 team: Rosters

Brose Bamberg: Elias Baggette, Gerry Blakes, Chase Fieler, Joanic Gruttner Bacoul, Devon Hall, Bennet Hundt, Daniel Keppeler, David Kravish, Tyler Larson, Elias Lasisi, Dominic Lockhart, Norense Odiase, Kenneth Ogbe, Moritz Plescher, Alex Ruoff, Christian Sengfelder, Mateo Seric, Shevon Thompson, Michele Vitali.

Riesen Ludwigsburg: Tyreese Blunt, A.J. Brodeur, Barry Brown, Tremmell Darden, Tre Demps, K.J. Feagin, Elias Harris, Javontae Hawkins, Lukas Herzog, Jordan Hulls, Aeneas Jung, Jamel McLean, Eric Mika, Jacob Patrick, Johannes Patrick, Yorman Polas, Jonah Radebaugh, Desi Rodriguez, Nico Santana Mojica, Jaleen Smith, Andrew Warren, Yanni Wetzell, Austin Wiley, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Oscar da Silva.

BBG vs RL Top Picks

Brose Bamberg: Michele Vitali, Dominic Lockhart, Bennet Hundt

Riesen Ludwigsburg: Barry Brown, Tremmell Darden, Jamel McLean

BBG vs RL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Michele Vitali (VC), Tyler Larson

Shooting Guards: Barry Brown, Dominic Lockhart

Small Forwards: Bennet Hundt (C)

Power Forwards: Chase Fieler, Tremmell Darden

Centres: Jamel McLean

BBG vs RL Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Riesen Ludwigsburg will come out on top in this contest.

Spannendes Spiel, gutes Bild: @JamelMc1 und Co. bezwingen @BroseBamberg erneut und hängen deshalb heute nicht rum, sondern machen sich gut gelaunt auf den Weg nach Franken. Vorab der Rückblick, die #MagentaSport-Zusammenfassung ▶️ https://t.co/jwkel4B2fR



Foto: Andreas #Gieser. pic.twitter.com/vhIHL94TIk — MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg (@MHP_RIESEN) May 22, 2021

Note: The above BBG vs RL playing 11, BBG vs RL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BBG vs RL live and BBG vs RL game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Riesen Ludwigsburg/ Twitter