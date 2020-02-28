BCK Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be squaring off against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Arena Mytishchi in Moscow (Friday, February 28 at 10:30 PM IST). You can play the BCK vs ASV Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: BCK vs ASV Dream11 team

Khimki Moscow Region and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will face each other for the first time in the tournament. Khimki Moscow Region is coming off a loss against AX Armani Exchange Milan. Alexey Shved is the best scorer of the team with 21.2 points per game. Devin Booker is their best rebounder of the side with 4.8 rebounds per game.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne are coming into the match following a loss against Olympiacos Piraeus. Their best players are David Lighty. He is their best scorer with 9.6 points per game. Tornike Shengelia leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Jordan Taylor is the best passer with 3.9 assists per game.

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Injuries prior to the BCK vs ASV live

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Khimki Moscow Region injuries

Jeremy Evans

Anthony Gill

Petr Gubanov

Sergey Karasev

Timofey Mozgov

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne injuries

Davion Berry

David Lighty

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Squads

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Khimki Moscow Region

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Edwin Jackson, Jordan Taylor, Tonye Jekiri, Charles Kahudi, Theo Maledon, Rihards Lomazs, Charles Galliou, Amine Noua, Livio Jean-Charles, Antoine Diot, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, Matthew Strazel, and Adreian Payne.

BCK vs ASV Dream11 team

Here is the BCK vs ASV Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points.

BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction: BCK vs ASV match prediction

Khimki Moscow Region are the favourites to win the tie as per our BCK vs ASV match prediction.

Note: The BCK vs ASV Dream11 prediction is our own and the BCK vs ASV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.