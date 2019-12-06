BCK Vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, Team News, Analysis And Line-up

FC Barcelona will face BCK Khimki in Round 12 of the Euro League on Friday, December 6, 2019. Keep reading for the BCK vs BAR Dream11 predictions, match preview and more.

Venue: Khimki Basketball Center

Date: Friday, December 6, 2019

Time: 10:30 PM

BCK vs BAR Dream11 team preview

Barcelona currently sit on the third position in the league with eight wins and three losses after 11 games. Meanwhile, BC Khimki lie 8th in the Super League with six wins and five losses. Barcelona were battered by reigning champions CSKA Moscow in their last Euro League game and desperately need to bounce back after a dismal performance. BC Khimki also lost their last game to Fenerbahce.

BCK vs BAR Dream11 team injury news

BC Khimki: Timofey Mozgov (injured), Egor Vialtsev (doubt), Alexey Timofey (doubt)

Barcelona: Thomas Heurtel (injured), Kevin Pangos (injured)

BCK vs BAR Dream11 squad details

BCK vs BAR Dream11: BC Khimki Moscow squad

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans

BCK vs BAR Dream11: FC Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic

BCK vs BAR Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Malcolm Delaney

Shooting-Guard: Alexey Shved, Cory Higgins

Small-forward: Adam Hanga

Power-forward: Nikola Mirotic

Centre: Devin Booker, Brandon Davies (captain)

Note - The BCK vs BAR Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

