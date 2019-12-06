BCK Vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, Team News, Analysis And Line-up

FC Barcelona will face BCK Khimki in Round 12 of the Euro League on Friday, December 6, 2019. Keep reading for the BCK vs BAR Dream11 predictions, match preview and more.
📆 #ДеньИгрыХимки / #GamedayKhimki— BC Khimki (@Khimkibasket) December 6, 2019
🆚 @FCBbasket 🇪🇸
🏆 @EuroLeague
🕖 20:00 MSK
🎟️ https://t.co/bBSsNS6y2c
📺 TV: Матч! Страна / Match! Strana
🏟 Арена Мытищи / Arena Mytishchi
💻 @EuroleagueTV
📲#ХимкиБарса #KHIFCB #GameOn pic.twitter.com/X3KOPvQOOB
Venue: Khimki Basketball Center
Date: Friday, December 6, 2019
Time: 10:30 PM
Barcelona currently sit on the third position in the league with eight wins and three losses after 11 games. Meanwhile, BC Khimki lie 8th in the Super League with six wins and five losses. Barcelona were battered by reigning champions CSKA Moscow in their last Euro League game and desperately need to bounce back after a dismal performance. BC Khimki also lost their last game to Fenerbahce.
BC Khimki: Timofey Mozgov (injured), Egor Vialtsev (doubt), Alexey Timofey (doubt)
Barcelona: Thomas Heurtel (injured), Kevin Pangos (injured)
Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans
Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic
Point-Guard: Malcolm Delaney
Shooting-Guard: Alexey Shved, Cory Higgins
Small-forward: Adam Hanga
Power-forward: Nikola Mirotic
Centre: Devin Booker, Brandon Davies (captain)
Note - The BCK vs BAR Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.
