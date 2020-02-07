BCK Vs BEL Dream11 EuroLeague Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be squaring off against Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in a EuroLeague 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Arena Mytishchi on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST. You can play the BCK vs BEL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BCK vs BEL Dream11 preview

Khimki Moscow Region and Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade have faced each other earlier in the season and it was Crvena Zvezda who won the match 90-78. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade is at the 10th position in the league standings. They have played a total of 23 games so far. Out of which, they have won 10 games and lost 13 games. They won against Panathinaikos by a margin of 78-73. They would like to win the match and move up the points table.

Khimki Moscow Region is at the 12th position in the league standings. They have played 23 games so far. Out of which, they have won 9 games and lost 14 games. Their last game was against Maccabi Tel Aviv and they lost the match by a 77-80 margin. Victory over Kimki will help them move one step forward in the league standings.

BCK vs BEL Dream11 squad

BCK vs BEL Dream11 squad: Khimki Moscow Region

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans

BCK vs BEL Dream11 squads: Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo.

BCK vs BEL Dream11 probable starting Line-up:

Khimki Moscow Region (BCK)

Alexey Shved

Stefan Jovic

Janis Timma

Sergei Monia

Devin Booker

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (BEL)

Lorenzo Brown

Billy Baron

Branko Lazic

James Gist

Ognjen Kuzmic*

BCK vs BEL Dream11 team

BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Khimki Moscow Region are favourites to win the tie

Note - The BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.