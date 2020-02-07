BCK Vs BEL Dream11 EuroLeague Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be squaring off against Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in a EuroLeague 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Arena Mytishchi on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST. You can play the BCK vs BEL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs BEL Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Khimki Moscow Region and Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade have faced each other earlier in the season and it was Crvena Zvezda who won the match 90-78. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade is at the 10th position in the league standings. They have played a total of 23 games so far. Out of which, they have won 10 games and lost 13 games. They won against Panathinaikos by a margin of 78-73. They would like to win the match and move up the points table.
Khimki Moscow Region is at the 12th position in the league standings. They have played 23 games so far. Out of which, they have won 9 games and lost 14 games. Their last game was against Maccabi Tel Aviv and they lost the match by a 77-80 margin. Victory over Kimki will help them move one step forward in the league standings.
Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans
Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo.
Alexey Shved
Stefan Jovic
Janis Timma
Sergei Monia
Devin Booker
Lorenzo Brown
Billy Baron
Branko Lazic
James Gist
Ognjen Kuzmic*
Khimki Moscow Region are favourites to win the tie