BCK Vs BER Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing against the ALBA Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, December 12 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mytishchi Arena outside of Moscow, Russia. Moscow is ranked 8th on the points table with 6 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Berlin is ranked 14th with 4 wins and 8 losses. You can play the BCK vs BER match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs BER Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Masai Ujiri not keen on extending Raptors contract, Knicks keen on hiring him: Report

BCK vs BER preview and injury updates

Khimki lost their last game to FC Barcelona 94-102. They also lost the game against Fenerbahce prior to that, 76-89. They will try to bag a win by defeating Berlin and improve their position in the league. ALBA has won three of their last five games, their last one being against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul. This is the first time Khimki and ALBA will face off against each other in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Currently, no player is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming BCK vs BER game.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell headed to Timberwolves from Warriors?

BCK vs BER squad details

Khimki Moscow Region: Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans and Dairies Bertans.

ALBA Berlin: Makai Mason, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Peyton Siva, Niels Griffey, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Tim Scheneider, Lorenz Brenneke, Martin Hermannsson, Kresimir Nikic, Kenneth Ogbe, Rokas Geidraitis, Johannes Thiemann, Tyler Cavanaugh, Landry Nnoko, Luke Sikma and Stefan Peno.

BCK vs BER Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Stefan Jovic (C), Peyton Siva, Makai Mason

Shooting-guards: Alexey Shved (VC)

Small-forwards: Rokas Geidraitis

Power-forwards: Jonas Jerebko

Centre: Devin Booker, Jeremy Evans

Khimki Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The BCK vs BER Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal has a hilarious fall on live TV show, leaves NBA fans in splits

Also read | Andre Drummond credits beer diet for his success on court in the 2019-20 NBA season