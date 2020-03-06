BCK Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All EuroLeague Live Details

Khimki Moscow Region will square off against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in a EuroLeague 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Arena Mytishchi on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the RM vs ASV live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction, BCK vs FEN Dream11 team and all other details regarding the game.

BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction: Preview

Khimki Moscow Region and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul who emerged victorious by an 89-76 margin in that encounter. After having won three games in a row, Khimki's streak ended with a loss at Zalgiris.

As for Fenerbache, they come into the game having won their previous encounter at home against Zvezda. This will be the 12th time that these two teams meet in the EuroLeague with Turkish side Fenerbahce dominating the tally at this point (3-8).

BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction: BCK vs FEN Dream11 squad

BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction: BCK vs FEN Dream11 squad: Khimki Moscow Region

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans

BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction: BCK vs FEN Dream11 squad: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.



BCK vs FEN Dream11 team: BCK vs FEN Dream11 top picks

Here is the BCK vs FEN Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.



BCK vs FEN Dream11 prediction: BCK vs FEN match prediction

Fenerbache are the favourites to win the game as per our BCK vs FEN match prediction.

Note: The BCK vs FEN match prediction is based on our own analysis and the BCK vs FEN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.