BCK Vs KAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Basketball League Live

BC Khimki will take on BC Kalev in a regular-season game in the VTB United League this week. The BCK vs KAL match is set to begin at 10:30 pm IST on October 5 from the Khimki Basketball Center in Russia. Here is our BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction, BCK vs KAL Dream11 team and top picks.

BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

BC Khimki Moscow have gotten off to a slow start in the 2020-2021 season of the VTB United League. The side lost their first game to table-toppers Zenit St. Petersburg 67-79. They couldn't recover from the loss and lost their second match on the trot to BC Nizhny Novgorod 96-85. BC Khimki Moscow finally found some form in their third match against BC Enisey, winning the encounter by a huge 92-77 scoreline.

Janis Timma and Dairis Bertans scored 12 points each, while Jordan Mickey scored 24 to take Khimki Moscow to their first win of the season. This helped put Khimki in 8th place on the table with four points. Last year's runners-up, Khimki will want to continue this winning streak and clinch the title this time around.

Meanwhile, BC Kalev/Cramo have lost the only game they played so far in the VTB United League. BC Kalev/Cramo also lost their initial fixture to Zenit St.Petersburg by a 91-83 scoreline. Marcus Keene made 24 points while Gabe Bealer contributed 19 points to the team's efforts. Despite the loss, the side is in 9th position on the table due to their better point difference. Kalev/Cramo will look to improve upon their fifth-place finish from last season.

BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

BC Khimki predicted starting lineup

Janis Timma (PG), Dairis Bertans (SG), Jordan Mickey (SF), Devin Booker (PF), Greg Monroe (C)

BC Kalev predicted starting lineup

Marcus Keene (PG), Sten Sokk(SG), Gabe Bealer (SF), Martin Dorbek(PF), Tanel Kurbas (C)

BCK vs KAL live: BCK vs KAL key players

Khimki Moscow BC (BCK): Janis Timma (PG), Dairis Bertans (SG), Jordan Mickey (SF)

BC Kalev (KAL): Marcus Keene (PG), Sten Sokk(SG), Gabe Bealer (SF)

BCK vs KAL live: BCK vs KAL Dream11 team

PG: Marcus Keene, Janis Timma

SG: Sten Sokk, Dairis Bertans

SF: Gabe Bealer, Jordan Mickey

PF: Jordan Mickey

C: Greg Monroe

BCK vs KAL live: BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction

According to our BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction, BC Khimki Moscow will win the match.

Note: The BCK vs KAL Dream11 prediction and BCK vs KAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCK vs KAL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: BC Khimki Twitter