BCK Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Basketball League Live

Khimki Moscow will lock horns with CSKA Moscow in a Russian Basketball League game (VTB United League). The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, November 9, at the Khimki Basketball Center. Here is our BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction, BCK vs MOS Dream11 team and top picks. One can play the BCK vs MOS match on the Indian based fantasy gaming app Dream11

BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Khimki Moscow are currently ninth on the table having won two and lost four from their six games. They face the defending champions CSKA Moscow, who are currently placed third, having won four and lost one from their five games. They come into this game on the back of three successive wins across all competitions, last beating Panathinaikos BC by 89-83, while Khimki come into this game at the back of a defeat against Turkish side Fenerbahce (83-71) in a EuroLeague game. Both the teams go into this game with no injury concerns.

BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Khimki Moscow predicted starting lineup

Vyacheslav Zaytsev (PG), Janis Timma (SF), Jonas Jerebko (PF), Devin Booker (C), Vladislav Odinokov (SG).

CSKA Moscow predicted starting lineup

Mike James (PG), Will Clyburn (SF), Darrun Hilliard (SG), Joel Bolomboy (C), Tornike Shengelia (SF)

BCK vs MOS live: Players to watch out for

Khimki Moscow (BCK) – Key Players

Devin Booker (C)

Vladislav Odinokov (SG).

CSKA Moscow (MOS) – Key Players

Will Clyburn (SF)

Darrun Hilliard (SG)

BCK vs MOS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Mike James (star player), Vyacheslav Zaytsev

Shooting Guard: Will Clyburn, Janis Timma

Small Forward: Darrun Hilliard

Power Forward: Devin Booker

Centre: Tornike Shengelia, Vladislav Odinokov

BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction

According to our BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction, CSKA Moscow will win the game.

Note: The BCK vs MOS Dream11 prediction and BCK vs MOS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCK vs MOS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CSKA Moscow/Twitter