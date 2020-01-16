The Debate
BCK Vs RM Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

Khimki Moscow Region will play the Real Madrid on Thursday, January 16. Here are the BCK vs RM Dream11 prediction, squad details, injury updates and more.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCK vs RM dream11

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing against their next game against heavyweights Real Madrid in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 16 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mytishchi Arena outside of the Russian capital city of Moscow. Madrid is ranked 2nd on the points table with 15 wins and 4 losses. On the other hand, Khimki is ranked 11th with 8 wins and 11 losses. You can play the BCK vs RM match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs RM Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BCK vs RM Dream11 preview and injury update

Both Madrid and Khimki lost earlier this week. Valencia Basket defeated Khimki 84-75, which was their fourth consecutive defeat. On the other hand, CSKA Moscow defeated Madrid 60-55, snapping their 13-game winning streak. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable.

BCK vs RM squad details

Khimki Moscow Region: Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans and Dairies Bertans. 

Real Madrid: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri, G Deck.

BCK vs RM Dream11 team and prediction

  • Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo
  • Shooting Guard: Alexey Shved (SP)
  • Small forward: G Deck, Jeffery Taylor
  • Power forward: Jonas Jerebko 
  • Centre: Devin Booker, Jeremy Evans, Walter Tavares

Note - The BCK vs RM Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: realmadridbasket Instagram, khimkibasket Instagram)

Published:
