BCK Vs ZEN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing against the Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 10 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mytishchi Arena outside of Moscow, Russia. Zenit is ranked 18th on the points table with 4 wins and 13 losses. On the other hand, Khimki is ranked 9th with 8 wins and 9 losses. You can play the BCK vs ZEN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BCK vs ZEN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Upset Russell Westbrook sits away from Rockets' bench; James Harden tries to console him

BCK vs ZEN preview and injury updates

Both Zenit and Khimki will be looking forward to end their losing streak during Friday's game. Khimki will need to win this game in order to maintain their chances for entering the playoffs. Alexey Shved, who missed last week's game could return and score for Khimki. During their Round 7 game against each other, Khimki defeated Zenit in a 73-87 encounter.

Also read | Russell Westbrook gets emotional standing ovation with classy tribute video from Thunder

BCK vs ZEN squad details

Khimki Moscow Region: Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans and Dairies Bertans.

Zenit Saint Petersburg: Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Auston Hollins, Will Thomas, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka and Gustavo Ayón.

BCK vs ZEN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Stefan Jovic, Andrew Albicy

Shooting-guards: Alexey Shved, Auston Hollins

Small-forwards: Mateusz Ponitka

Power-forwards: Jonas Jerebko (Star Player)

Centre: Devin Booker, Jeremy Evans

Khimki Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The BCK vs ZEN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Chris Paul wanted Thunder fans to 'go nuts' for Russell Westbrook & they didn't disappoint

Also read | Russell Westbrook flaunts a 'zero regrets' shirt before the Rockets vs Thunder game

(Image courtesy: khimkibasket Instagram, zenitbasketball Instagram)