BD Vs LFL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Beijing Ducks (BD) will square off against Liaoning (LFL) in the upcoming game of CBA League on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled to start by 5 PM IST. LFL currently have a better win-loss record between the two teams, winning 4 games and losing 1. On the other hand, Beijing Ducks have won 3 games and lost 2 games so far. Fans can play the BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction, BD vs LFL Dream11 team and BD vs LFL Dream11 top picks.

BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction: BD vs LFL Dream11 team, full squad

BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction: BD vs LFL team, BD squad

Sun Chenran, Jeremy Lin, Chou Yi-Hsiang, Wang Xu, Shuo Fang, Xiaohui Wang, Cairen Zhang, Haofeng Sun, XiaoYu Liu, JiangPeng Duan, Ekpe Udoh, Lin Chang, Zhuo Zhang, Jiayi Li, Xiaochuan Di, YanXi Zhu, Taruike Jianiyou, Zhao Yanman

BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction: BD vs LFL Dream11 team, LFL squad

Zhao Jiwei, ShiYan Gao, Zhuang Ma, Ailun Guo, Zhi Xuan Liu, Yan Shouqi, Minchen Chong, Xu Guo, KaiQi Sun, Tian-ju He, Wang Huadong, Lu Zijie, Dejun Han, Xiaoxu Li, Liu Yan Yu

BD vs LFL Dream11 team: BD vs LFL Dream11 top picks

Jeremy Lin

Shuo Fang

Zhao Jiwei

Ailun Guo

BD vs LFL Dream11 team: BD vs LFL starting 5

BD vs LFL Dream11 team: BD vs LFL starting 5: BD

Point Guard: Jeremy Lin

Shooting Guard: Shuo Fang

Shooting Forward: XiaoYu Liu

Power Forward: Ekpe Udoh

Center: Xiaochuan Di

BD vs LFL Dream11 team: BD vs LFL starting 5: LFL

Point Guard: Zhao Jiwei

Shooting Guard: Ailun Guo

Shooting Forward: Minchen Chong

Power Forward: Tian-ju He

Center: Dejun Han

BD vs LFL Dream11 team

BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction

As per our BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction, BD are the favourites to win this game

Note: The BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction and BD vs LFL Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: JEREMY LIN / INSTAGRAM)