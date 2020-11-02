BEL Vs KRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Live

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will lock horns with KK Krka in the ABA Liga this week. The game will be played on Monday, November 2 at 10:30 pm IST at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall. Here is our BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, BEL vs KRK Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

BEL vs KRK live: BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Palilula, Belgrade, Serbia

Date: Monday, November 2

Time: 10:30 PM IST

BEL vs KRK live: BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction and preview

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade come into this game on the back of a close victory and are second in the ABA Liga table with four wins in four. Their opponents, on the other hand, are in the bottom three, having won one and lost three of their games so far. Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will look to take the lead in the table and will back themselves to win this, while KK Krka will look to make a comeback.

BEL vs KRK Dream 11 prediction: Squad List

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Langston Hall, Corey Walden, Jordan Loyd, Johnny O’Bryant III, M. Jagodic-Kuridza, Emanuel Terry, Ognjen Kuzmic, Duop Reath, Nikola Popovic, Branko Lazic, Marko Simonovic, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Taylor Rochestie, Aleksa Uskokovic, Borisa Simanic, Aleksa Radanov, Pavle Misic

KK Krka: Rok Stipčević, Roderick Camphor, Nejc Barič, Adin Vrabac, Vasilije Vučetić, Luka Lapornik, Miha Škedelj, Milan Milovanović, Martin Jančar Jarc, Jan Rebec, Jan Kosi, Leon Stergar, Jure Škifić, Luka Medved

BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: BEL vs KRK probable playing 5

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Langston Hall, Corey Walde, Jordan Loyd, Johnny O’Bryant III M. Jagodic-Kuridza

KK Krka

Nejc Barič , Roderick Camphor, Luka Laporni, Miha Škedelj, Vasilije Vučetić

BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: BEL vs KRK Dream11 team

Point Guard: Langston Hall

Shooting Guard: Corey Walde, Roderick Camphor

Small Forward: Jordan Loyd, Luka Laporni

Power Forward: Johnny O’Bryant III

Centre: Jagodic-Kuridza, Vasilije Vučetić (SP)

BEL vs KRK live: BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction and top picks

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Langston Hall

KK Krka: Luka Laporni

BEL vs KRK live: BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction

As per our BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction Crvena Zvezda Belgrade are likely to emerge winners from this tie.

Note: The BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction and BEL vs KRK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BEL vs KRK Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Crvena Zvezda Belgrade Twitter