BEL Vs KRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Live

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will lock horns with KK Krka in the ABA Liga this week. The game will be played on Monday, November 2 at 10:30 pm IST at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall. Here is our BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, BEL vs KRK Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade come into this game on the back of a close victory and are second in the ABA Liga table with four wins in four. Their opponents, on the other hand, are in the bottom three, having won one and lost three of their games so far. Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will look to take the lead in the table and will back themselves to win this, while KK Krka will look to make a comeback.
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Langston Hall, Corey Walden, Jordan Loyd, Johnny O’Bryant III, M. Jagodic-Kuridza, Emanuel Terry, Ognjen Kuzmic, Duop Reath, Nikola Popovic, Branko Lazic, Marko Simonovic, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Taylor Rochestie, Aleksa Uskokovic, Borisa Simanic, Aleksa Radanov, Pavle Misic
KK Krka: Rok Stipčević, Roderick Camphor, Nejc Barič, Adin Vrabac, Vasilije Vučetić, Luka Lapornik, Miha Škedelj, Milan Milovanović, Martin Jančar Jarc, Jan Rebec, Jan Kosi, Leon Stergar, Jure Škifić, Luka Medved
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade
Langston Hall, Corey Walde, Jordan Loyd, Johnny O’Bryant III M. Jagodic-Kuridza
KK Krka
Nejc Barič , Roderick Camphor, Luka Laporni, Miha Škedelj, Vasilije Vučetić
Point Guard: Langston Hall
Shooting Guard: Corey Walde, Roderick Camphor
Small Forward: Jordan Loyd, Luka Laporni
Power Forward: Johnny O’Bryant III
Centre: Jagodic-Kuridza, Vasilije Vučetić (SP)
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Langston Hall
KK Krka: Luka Laporni
As per our BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction Crvena Zvezda Belgrade are likely to emerge winners from this tie.
