BEL Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade will go head-to-head against CSKA Moscow in the 25th round of the ongoing Euro League. The game will be played on Friday, February 21, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM (local timings), i.e. 11:30 PM IST. Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade are placed on the twelfth position in the standings.

They have registered a win-loss record of 10-14 in the 24 games they've played so far. On the other hand, CSKA Moscow are at the fourth spot of the standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 16-8 in the 24 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

BEL vs MOS Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM Local, 11:30 PM IST

BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction: Team squads

BEL vs MOS Dream11: Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade squad

Mouhammad Faye, James Gist, Nikola Jovanovic, Billy Baron, Derrick Brown, Lorenzo Brown, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Charles Jenkins, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic, Branko Lazic, Nemanja Nenadic and Michael Ojo

BEL vs MOS Dream11: CSKA Moscow squad

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

BEL vs MOS Dream11 Top Picks

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade: Lorenzo Brown, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic

CSKA Moscow: Johannes Voigtmann, Mike James, Darrun Hilliard

BEL vs MOS Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Mike James (SP)

Shooting-guards: Darrun Hilliard, Lorenzo Brown

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Stratos Perperoglou

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Centre: Borisa Simanic

BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction

CSKA Moscow starts as favourites to win the game.

BEL vs MOS Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these BEL vs MOS Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The BEL vs MOS Dream11 team selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

