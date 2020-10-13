BEL Vs ZAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EuroLeague Game Preview

Crvena Zvezda will square off against Zalgiris Kaunus in their third fixture of the EuroLeague. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Zalgiris have had a perfect start to the campaign and look to maintain the momentum against Crvena Zvezda.

BEL vs ZAL live: BEL vs ZAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Time: 10.30 pm IST

BEL vs ZAL live: BEL vs ZAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Crvena Zvezda have had a mixed start to the 2020-21 season. The team occupy the ninth spot in the competition, having managed a victory and a defeat each, with a three-point difference. Crvena Zvezda defeated Borac 95-64 in their previous clash. On the other hand, Zalgiris have won the opening two games of the competition and sit third on the Euro League table. They have managed a 15-point difference.

BEL vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: BEL vs ZAL Dream11 team news

Crvena Zvezda: Langston Hall, Jordan Loyd, Taylor Rochestie, Aleska Uskokovich, Torrian Walden, Branko Lazic, Aleksa Randanovic, Ognjen Dobric, Dejan Davidovac, Marko Simononic, Marko Jagodic-Kuridza, Borisa Simanic, Emanuel Terry, Ognjen Kuzmic, Duop Reath, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Nemanja Nenadic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo

Zalgiris Kaunus: Rokas Jokubaitis, Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Patricio Garino, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa, Edgaras Ulanovas, Joffrey Lovergne, Augestine Rubit

BEL vs ZAL Dream11 prediction: BEL vs ZAL playing 11

Point Guard: Jordan Loyd

Shooting guard: Marius Grigonis, Thomas Walkup, Branko Lazic

Small forward: Ognjen Dobric, Dejan Davidovac

Point forward: Nigel Hayes

Centre: Joffrey Lovergne

BEL vs ZAL live: BEL vs ZAL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Crvena Zvezda: Jordan Loyd, Ognjen Dobric

Zalgiris Kaunus: Nigel Hayes, Joffrey Lovergne

BEL vs ZAL match prediction

Zalgiris Kaunus start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The BEL vs ZAL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The BEL vs ZAL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Crvena Zvezda Twitter