BEL-W Vs SWE-W Dream11: Belarus Vs Sweden Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Belgium [BEL-W] will take on Sweden [SWE-W] in the quarter-final of the FIBA Womens Euro Basketball 2021. This fixture will be played at the Rhenus Sports Complex, Strasbourg, France and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 PM local time [Thursday, June 24 at 9:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at the BEL-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL-W vs SWE-W Dream11 team.

BEL-W vs SWE-W game preview

Belarus finished on the top of Group A and have looked really solid in the tournament. Aleksandria Bentley has scored the most points for them this season and along with that, she has also been a great provider for the team, averaging 4.3 APG. In the last outing against the Swedish team, Bentley scored 20 points which helped Belarus to a commanding 78-54 win over Sweden. Belarus is an offensively strong team and they will be hoping for another big night from their guards to help them advance into the semifinal.

Sweden come into the game after a dominant display against Italy. Frida Eldebrink scored 22 points in the game to seal a 64-46 win for the team. Eldebrink has continued her brilliant form this season and the team will be hoping for another big night from the guard. Eldebrink sisters have been a key part of the Swedish team's run to the quarter-final. The team has not had great results in the tournament over the past few years, but the Swedish team has played some terrific basketball this season, and they will be hoping to get the better of Belarus in the quarter-final.

BEL-W vs SWE-W rosters

Kalis Loyd came to ball yesterday - and faked out the whole country of 🇮🇹 with the second move in this video!



Take a look at her stat line from the game ⬇️👀

📊 11 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL#SwedenBasketball #DareToBelieve pic.twitter.com/r9vBja5rcW — Sweden Basketball 🇸🇪🏀 (@swebasketball) June 22, 2021

Belarus: Alena Karasevich, Aliaksandra Tarasava, Yuliya Rytsikava, Tatsiana Likhtarovich, Volha Ziuzkova, Anastasiya Vermeyenka, Maryia Papova, Yuliya Vasilevich, Hanna Brych, Alexandra Bentley, Viktoria Hasper, Yanina Inkina

Sweden: Nathalie Fontaine, Kallis Loyd, Frida Eldebrink, Klara Lundquist, Ellen Nystrom, Elin Eldebrink, Binta Drammeh, Matilda Ekh, Stephaine Visscher, Emma Johansson, Paulina Frida Hersler, Alice Nystrom

BEL-W vs SWE-W Dream11 top picks

Belarus: Aleksandria Bentley, Mariya Papova, Anastasiya Vermeyenka

Sweden: Elin Eldebrink, Frida Eldebrink, Nathalie Fontaine

BEL-W vs SWE-W Dream11 team

Point Guards: Aleksandria Bentley (VC), Elin Eldebrink

Shooting Guard: Frida Eldebrink

Small Forwards: Ellen Nystrom, Mariya Papova

Power Forward: Nathalie Fontaine (C), Anastasiya Vermeyenka

Centre: Emma Johansson

BEL-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction

Belarus have already once defeated the Swedish team in the tournament, they have a strong offence and players like Aleksandria Bentley have performed phenomenally well for the team. Considering all that, we predict a win for Belarus over their European counterparts,

