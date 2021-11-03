Ben Simmons Mental Health: Philadelphia 76ers Frustrated With Player Response

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons is becoming more problematic with each passing day. According to the latest report by ESPN Ben Simmons' refusal to accept assistance from the franchisee to address his mental readiness to play is causing a headache for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is yet to play for the Philadelphia 76ers in the new NBA season.

Mental Health issue: Ben Simmons refuses help from Philadelphia 76ers

As per the report, the sources have said that Ben Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, but has been unwilling to discuss his mental readiness. The source further said that Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association (NBA) since the summer but is yet to provide details of those meetings to the team.

As per the report sources close to Ben Simmons told ESPN they expect to provide the team with updates on his progress once he is comfortable doing so. According to the report, the Philadelphia 76ers so far has fined Ben Simmons nearly $2 million for missing games, practices and meetings earlier this season. However, sources said the team stopped fining him once he told them about his mental health condition.

NBA: Ben Simmons 76ers standoff

The standoff between Ben Simmons and 76ers started after the player had requested for a trade during the offseason, while the franchisee had refused to trade the player. Earlier Ben Simmons had a holdout from taking part in training camp and the early part of the preseason however he did flip and made a surprise return to the team.

The return however wasn't turned out to be a pleasant one for the player as he was kicked out of the practice by coach Doc Rivers for failing to engage in the drill. Earlier ESPN citing a source, had reported that Ben Simmons had discomfort in his back on Thursday and with the help of Philadelphia 76ers staff he underwent brief treatment before getting the clearance from medical staff. However, the player left the arena without doing any on-court activity.

Coming to the Ben Simmons situation, recently 76ers GM Daryl Morey during a radio interview with 97.5 The Fanatic had said that the standoff with Simmons could last till his four years in the contract come to an end. Citing that the team is not in a hurry, Morey said that Simmons wouldn’t be traded unless his trade makes a difference for the team.