Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Saga Takes New Twist After Player Skips Individual Workout

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues to mount with the All-Star guard once again in news for missing the team's individual practice session. Ben Simmons trade news talks had gathered momentum since the pre-season with the player himself requesting for a trade four months ago, however, the Philadelphia 76ers desires to keep the player for this season.

NBA: Ben Simmons skips individual practice

Ben Simmons missed the first game of the Philadelphia 76ers new season after he was thrown out of practice and suspended by coach Doc Rivers for failing to engage in the drill. Ever since the return Ben Simmons has failed to engage with the team since returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was reported that the player had lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates since his return.

According to an ESPN report citing a source, said that Ben Simmons had discomfort in his back on Thursday and with the help of Sixers staff he underwent brief treatment before getting the clearance from medical staff. However, the player left the arena without doing any on-court activity. The latest Ben Simmions holdout only indicates his desire to never play another game for the NBA franchise.

The report further states that the Philadelphia 76ers have fined Simmons nearly $2 million for his absence from four preseason games ($360,000 each), the suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team" on opening night and missed practices, on-court workouts and meetings. The recent suspension led to the player losing approximately $227,000. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey while talking to Philadelphia radio interview with 97.5 The Fanatic said that the NBA franchisee is in no rush to trade Ben Simmions currently.

All you need to know about Ben Simmons holdout

Ben Simmions during the pre-season had asked for the trade as he needed a change of scenery following the teams disastrous playoff run last year. The Philadelphia 76ers franchise had met Ben Simmons and his agent in order to fix the situation and convince the player to stay. Despite the ongoing talks, Ben Simmons has put his New Jersey house on sale for $5 million which is located a mere 23 miles from the Sixers' Wells Fargo Center.