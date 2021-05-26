Ben Simmons Stats: Doc Rivers Amazed By People Criticising 76ers Star

Due to his injury earlier this season, Ben Simmons missed a few games. The Philadelphia 76ers, without him on the court, appeared to fall apart, losing back-to-back games and losing their No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a while. Following this season, head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the criticism Simmons receives, wondering why people continue to do so.

Doc Rivers wonders why people criticise Ben Simmons stats

“Only in Philadelphia,” Rivers said when he spoke about the critics, adding that it is a shame on everyone as they do not recognize Simmons as the treasure this is. "He’s been fantastic for us. He creates points every single night for us. When Ben was on the floor, we were really good".

He added that he was "amazed" people do not see what he does, only caught up in all the points he scores. "Does it matter if Ben had all 125? Would we be mad that Joel (Embiid) didn’t score? Who cares who scores as long as we’re scoring. ... When Ben plays, we score more points".

Simmons finished Game 1 with 6 points, helping lead the team to their 125-118 victory. He did one make any free throw, which is a part of why his shooting problems overtake his incredible defensive play.

Ben Simmons today:



6 Points

15 Assists

15 Rebounds

1 Steal

1 Block pic.twitter.com/fhuIaKJeEU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2021

The 76ers dominated the court during the game, Tobias Harris shining with 37 points to his name. Joel Embiid scored 30 points. Harris was the star of the night for the team, scoring 28 of his points during the first half itself. Bradley Beal had team-high 33 points for the Wizards, while Russell Westbrook had 16 points.

The 76ers have been on a roll this entire season, leading the Eastern Conference and entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed. Rivers, coaching his first season with the team, has been successful in bringing out the best in players. With their team playing with chemistry and skill on the court, the 76ers are looking forward to clinching their first NBA title since 1983.

NBA Playoffs 2021: 76ers vs Wizards series schedule

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 26, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 27, 4:30 AM IST)

Game 3 – Saturday, May 29, 7:00 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 4:30 AM IST)

Game 4 – Monday, May 31, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 1, 4:30 AM IST)

76ers vs Wizards prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will beat the Washington Wizards to increase their lead.

