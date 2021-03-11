Ben Simmons Surprises Brother With Special Birthday Gift On IG Live, Wins Fans Over: WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons lives a fairly guarded life off the court, usually only posting curated snapshots of his life from professional photographers to his social media accounts. But on Tuesday night, the three-time All-Star launched an impromptu Instagram Live that was a surprisingly intimate look into his family life. The 24-year-old wished his brother Sean Tribe a happy birthday and then later revealed his gift in the garage.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons pulled off a big birthday surprise for his brother, leaving him absolutely stunned and at loss for words. Simmons went live on Instagram and wished his brother a happy birthday before checking his viewer count, with more than 10,000 people streaming his live feed. The 76ers star soon went to his garage with his brother looking on, and the three-time All-Star said, "You know I love cars".

The three-time All-Star then focused on one particular vehicle, an all-black Audi SUV, announcing suddenly, "So that's your car". Sean broke out in laughter at first thinking that Simmons was joking, but the 76ers continued to give him the tour of his car, and that it was all his. Sean broke into tears when he realised it was real, to which the NBA superstar jokingly cheered that he got his brother "crying on the live". When his brother asked, "Why would you go and do something like that?" Simmons replied saying that he appreciated all the hard work Sean has done for him. The 76ers star also pointed out that the vehicle is "baby-friendly" and his brother can come and pick it up whenever he liked. The two ended their conversation with "I love you".

Netizens were heart warmed by the Ben Simmons Instagram live, with Portland Trail Blazers star Jusuf Nurkic also reacting to the video suggesting that it was a "dope gesture" by the 76ers star. Fellow NBA stars Dwight Howard and Tobias Harris also reacted to the video, while many fans were gushing over the brotherly love that was on display. The gesture was "wholesome" according to many of the fans, who also joined in on wishing Sean on his special day.

Ben Simmons stats: 76ers star ruled out for the week due to contact tracing

Ben Simmons had travelled to Atlanta for Sunday's All-Star Game, only to learn the night before that he was flagged by contact tracing data. The 25-year-old had visited a barber right before their trip to Atlanta, who tested positive for coronavirus, ruling him out of action for All-Star Sunday. While the 76ers star tested negative for coronavirus, he will be sidelined for a week due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Simmons will miss Philadelphia's trip to the Bulls, while also sitting out for the game against Washington Wizards later this week. Ben Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in 31 appearances for the 76ers this season and could return for the game against San Antonio Spurs, provided he tests negative or coronavirus.

